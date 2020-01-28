Included in the St. Louis Park police reports Jan. 12-18 were these incidents:

Jan. 12 - Burglary involving property damage was reported on the 3500 block of Virginia Avenue.

- Threats were reported on the 3200 block of Virginia Avenue.

Jan. 13 - Theft of car batteries was reported on the 3100 block of Lynn Avenue.

- Three incidents of catalytic converter theft were reported stolen on the 4300 block of Wooddale Avenue.

- Felony-level shoplifting was reported on the 8400 block of Highway 7.

- Past theft of a catalytic converter was reported on the 4300 block of Park Glen Road.

Jan. 14 - A phone was reported stolen and property damaged on the 2000 block of Texas Avenue.

- A vehicle was reported stolen on the 3500 block of Louisiana Avenue.

- A shoplifter reportedly stole candy valued at $52 on the 3600 block of Texas Avenue.

- Fraudulent credit card charges of more than $850 were reported on the 2700 block of Rhode Island Avenue.

- A vehicle was reported stolen on the 3700 block of Louisiana Avenue.

Jan. 15 - Smoke inside a building reported on the 8000 block of Cedar Lake Road. An individual was treated for smoke inhalation on the scene.

- A phone was reported stolen on the 5800 block of Cedar Lake Road.

Jan. 16 - Pry marks on a garage door and on a door handle on a house were reported on the 2900 block of Kentucky Avenue.

Jan. 17 - Tires were reportedly slashed on the 3000 block of Virginia Avenue.

- A domestic assault that included a mention of a weapon was reported on the 3500 block of Huntington Avenue.

Jan. 18 - A rollover vehicle crash was reported at Highway 100 and Cedar Lake Road.

- A cell phone and other items were reported stolen on the 5800 block of West 16th Street.

- A purse and other items were reported stolen from a movie theater on the 1600 block of West End Boulevard.

