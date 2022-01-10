Included in the department’s reports Dec. 26 to Jan. 1 were these incidents:
Dec. 26 - Police assisted Methodist Hospital security with a patient involved in an assault in progress on the 6500 block of Excelsior Boulevard.
- Vehicle theft on the 4700 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.
Dec. 27 - Stolen catalytic converters on the 5000 block of Excelsior Boulevard, the 2700 block of Webster Avenue South and the 4900 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.
- Theft of elevator keys from a lobby elevator lock box on the 3700 block of Grand Way.
- Vehicle theft on the 3800 block of Edgewood Avenue South.
- Burglary on the 5700 block of Highway 7.
Dec. 28 - Catalytic converter theft on the 2700 block of Alabama Avenue South.
- Theft of a heater from an apartment building entryway on the 400 block of Shelard Parkway.
- Predatory offender with failure to register or verify address on the 2600 block of Webster Avenue South, 3600 block of Lynn Avenue South and 4100 block of Webster Avenue South.
- House fire on the 1600 block of Texas Avenue South.
Dec. 29 - Weapon violation or shots heard on the 2700 block of Rhode Island Avenue South.
- A robbery involving the theft of a backpack from a victim’s hands on the 5800 block of Cedar Lake Road.
- Damage to vehicle windows and theft from a vehicle on the 1600 block of Duke Drive.
- Predatory offender with failure to register or verify address on the 6400 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.
- Theft of an expensive bag and items from a hotel room on the 1500 block of Park Place Boulevard.
Dec. 30 - Vehicle theft on the 1400 block of Lancaster Avenue.
- Vehicle theft on the 8300 block of Highway 7.
- Robbery and theft with tools on the 8300 block of Highway 7.
- Broken rear passenger window on the 4600 block of Excelsior Boulevard.
- Firearm accidentally discharged on the 3000 block of Ottawa Avenue South.
Dec. 31 - Catalytic converter theft on the 1300 block of Idaho Avenue South.
Jan. 1 - Gun-pointing incident at a party on the 2700 block of Rhode Island Avenue South, with one person taken into custody.
- Broken window on the a garage door on the 3700 block of Highway 100 South.
- Apple watch theft on the 5500 block of Cedar Lake Road.
- Vehicle stolen on the 2500 block of Nevada Avenue South.
- Stolen vehicle fled on Interstate 394 during an attempted traffic stop.
- Traffic stop on Highway 7 resulting in weapons found an a narcotics-related arrest.
