Included in the department’s reports Dec. 4-10 were these incidents:
Dec. 4 - Fleeing in a motor vehicle on Highway 100.
- Vehicle theft on the 6800 block of Cedar Lake Road.
- A vehicle ran a red light and then swerved through traffic on Interstate 394 to avoid a squad car, which did not activate its lights or initiate a traffic stop.
- Threats on the 8200 block of West 30 1/2 Street.
Dec. 5 - A stolen vehicle fled from police on Minnetonka Boulevard.
- Package theft on the 8900 block of Stanlen Road.
- Vehicle theft on the 7400 block of Oxford Street.
- Multiple incidents of package theft on the 3600 block of Phillips Parkway.
- Felony theft and fleeing from officers in a vehicle on the 8300 block of Highway 7.
- Recovered stolen vehicle taken at gunpoint on the 2700 block of Louisiana Court.
- Stolen vehicle abandoned on the 1600 block of Ottawa Avenue South.
- Vehicle fleeing police on Highway 7.
- Theft from auto on the 3300 block of Wyoming Avenue South, the 7200 block of Walker Street, the 3400 block of Zarthan Avenue South and the 8200 block of West 34th Street.
Dec. 6 - Package theft on the 3600 block of Phillips Parkway.
- Vehicle theft on the 8100 block of West 30 1/2 Street.
- Catalytic converter theft on the 9900 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
- Theft from auto on the 3100 block of Virginia Avenue South.
- Arrest of suspected shoplifter on the 8400 block of Highway 7, with a charging document issued.
Dec. 7 - Fire inside St. Louis Park Middle School, on the 2000 block of Texas Avenue South.
- Package theft on the 7200 block of Walker Street.
- Recovered stolen vehicle on the 300 block of Shelard Parkway.
- Credit card fraud on the 6200 block of Cambridge Street.
- Theft of a package on the 8200 block of West 31st Street.
- Broken window on the 2700 block of Toledo Avenue South.
- Theft by swindle on the 5700 block of West Lake Street.
- Theft of credit card and $200 in cash from a purse on the 3600 block of Phillips Parkway.
- Assist to Golden Valley Police for a vehicle pursuit on West 21st Street.
Dec. 8 - Vehicle theft on the 8000 block of West 26th Street.
- Vehicle theft on West 29th Street, with the vehicle recovered in a snow bank down the street.
- Theft of wallet from vehicle on the 5200 block of Excelsior Boulevard.
- Threats on the 3500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue South.
Dec. 9 - Window broken with rock on the 1100 block of Ford Road.
- Victim swindled out of $1,900 on the 4300 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.
- Catalytic converter theft on the 3100 block of Virginia Avenue South and the 3900 block of Cedar Lake Road.
- Package theft on the 7300 block of Cedar Lake Road.
- Theft of an iPhone at St. Louis Park High School, on the 6400 block of West 33rd Street.
- Wallet stolen on the 8900 block of Highway 7.
- Assist to Plymouth Police for a high-risk stop on I-394.
Dec. 10 - Cash stolen from a purse on the 3600 block of Aquila Avenue South.
- Damage to patio window from a rock or BB on the 400 block of Shelard Parkway.
- Theft from auto on the 3800 block of Grand Way.
- Catalytic converter theft on the 6000 block of Cambridge Street.
- Vehicle theft on the 3100 block of Inglewood Avenue South.
- Purse stolen on the 5800 block of Cedar Lake Road.
- Shoplifting of jewelry on the 8400 block of Highway 7.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.