Included in the department’s reports Oct. 3-9 were these incidents:

Oct. 3 - Burglary on the 4600 block of West 39th Street.

- Robbery on West 30 1/2 Street.

- Bolt-action rifle stolen during a burglary of a ground-level apartment on the 2500 block of Highway 100 South.

- Simple robbery on the 5800 block of Cedar Lake Road.

Oct. 4 - Assist to Edina Police Department on a vehicle pursuit on Highway 100 South that ended at Monterey Drive and 36 1/2 Street.

- Safe stolen from a car with a window smashed out on the 3500 block of Minikahda Court.

- Vehicle drove into a garage on the 7700 block of West Lake Street.

- Theft of a shopping cart and credit card on the 4800 block of Excelsior Boulevard.

Oct. 5 - Second-degree assault with a Taser during a domestic situation on the 3100 block of Inglewood Avenue South.

Oct. 6 - Theft of two vehicles and items inside a house during a burglary on the 4800 block of West 40th Lane.

- Theft of a motor vehicle and financial transaction card fraud on the 3800 block of Joppa Avenue South.

Oct. 7 - iPad theft from a trunk on the 2500 block of Inglewood Avenue South.

- Apartment window broken on the 2700 block of Louisiana Court.

- Occupied house struck by a bullet on the 2800 block of Louisiana Avenue South.

Oct. 8 - Burglary of a community room and theft of a television on the 3900 block of Excelsior Boulevard.

- Failure of a predatory offender to register or verify an address on the 2800 block of Raleigh Avenue South.

- Theft from an impound lot on the 5100 block of Park Glen Road.

Oct. 9 - Vehicle theft on the 3500 block of Aquila Circle South.

- Theft of a vehicle and locker theft with financial transaction card fraud on the 3600 block of Highway 100 South.

- Stabbing of a hand on the 8200 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.

