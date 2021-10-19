Included in the department’s reports Oct. 3-9 were these incidents:
Oct. 3 - Burglary on the 4600 block of West 39th Street.
- Robbery on West 30 1/2 Street.
- Bolt-action rifle stolen during a burglary of a ground-level apartment on the 2500 block of Highway 100 South.
- Simple robbery on the 5800 block of Cedar Lake Road.
Oct. 4 - Assist to Edina Police Department on a vehicle pursuit on Highway 100 South that ended at Monterey Drive and 36 1/2 Street.
- Safe stolen from a car with a window smashed out on the 3500 block of Minikahda Court.
- Vehicle drove into a garage on the 7700 block of West Lake Street.
- Theft of a shopping cart and credit card on the 4800 block of Excelsior Boulevard.
Oct. 5 - Second-degree assault with a Taser during a domestic situation on the 3100 block of Inglewood Avenue South.
Oct. 6 - Theft of two vehicles and items inside a house during a burglary on the 4800 block of West 40th Lane.
- Theft of a motor vehicle and financial transaction card fraud on the 3800 block of Joppa Avenue South.
Oct. 7 - iPad theft from a trunk on the 2500 block of Inglewood Avenue South.
- Apartment window broken on the 2700 block of Louisiana Court.
- Occupied house struck by a bullet on the 2800 block of Louisiana Avenue South.
Oct. 8 - Burglary of a community room and theft of a television on the 3900 block of Excelsior Boulevard.
- Failure of a predatory offender to register or verify an address on the 2800 block of Raleigh Avenue South.
- Theft from an impound lot on the 5100 block of Park Glen Road.
Oct. 9 - Vehicle theft on the 3500 block of Aquila Circle South.
- Theft of a vehicle and locker theft with financial transaction card fraud on the 3600 block of Highway 100 South.
- Stabbing of a hand on the 8200 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.