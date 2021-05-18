Included in the department’s reports May 2-8 were these incidents:
May 2 - Catalytic converter theft on the 2800 block of Nevada Avenue South and the 5800 block of West 16th Street.
- Criminal complaint issued as a result of an occupied-dwelling burglary and stalking on the 8000 block of West 34th Street.
- Theft of chainsaws from a flatbed trailer on the 2600 block of Hampshire Avenue South.
- Vehicle theft on the 3600 block of Texas Avenue South.
May 3 - Vehicle theft on the 3000 block of Salem Avenue South.
- Catalytic converter theft on the 7900 block of West 28th Street, the 8900 block of West 34th Street, the 4400 block of Minnetonka Boulevard, the 2900 block of Natchez Avenue South, the 2800 block of Brunswick Avenue South and the 2800 block of Quentin Avenue South.
- Broken window and theft from vehicle on the 7200 block of Walker Street.
- Wallet theft on the 6500 block of Excelsior Boulevard.
- Theft of garage door remote to complex on the 7200 block of Walker Street.
- Cell phone theft on the 3500 block of Highway 100 South.
- Vehicle keys stolen from locker and vehicle stolen from parking lot on the 3500 block of Highway 100 South.
- Vehicle stolen on the 3500 block of Highway 100 South with links to three other cases at the same location.
May 4 - Threats on the 3700 block of Park Center Boulevard.
May 5 - Assist to Hopkins Police Department on a robbery at gunpoint on the 700 block of Lake Street Northeast.
- Vehicle theft on the 2500 block of Highway 100 South.
- Wallet theft from vehicle on the 6200 block of West 34th Street.
- Two arrested for catalytic converter theft on the 3500 block of Raleigh Avenue South.
May 6 - Social media threats on the 3100 block of Highway 100 South.
- Paint balls shot at building on the 5000 block of Excelsior Boulevard.
- Threats between coworkers on the 5000 block of Excelsior Boulevard.
- Catalytic converter theft on the 2700 block of Louisiana Avenue South.
- Threats on the 300 block of Shelard Parkway.
- Threats and arrest relating to possession of a pistol on the 2500 block of Nevada Avenue South.
- Vehicle theft on the 5500 block of Excelsior Boulevard a day after the keys were stolen.
May 7 - Threats on the 5000 block of Excelsior Boulevard.
- Theft of Black Lives Matter yard signs on the 5100 block of West 40th Street and the 4000 block of Quentin Avenue South.
May 8 - Threats on the 5700 block of Highway 7.
