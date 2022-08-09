Included in the department’s reports July 24-30 were these incidents:
July 24 - Suspicious activity call with recovered stolen vehicle and warrant arrest on the 2800 block of Joppa Avenue South.
- Multiple incidents of theft from lockers on the 5500 block of Cedar Lake Road.
- Domestic assault on the 1600 block of Blackstone Avenue South.
- Theft of an iPhone from a bike rack on the 6400 block of Cambridge Street.
- Officers dispatched to a fight in progress with up to 30 people involved on the 1600 block of West End Boulevard.
July 25 - Structure fire on the 3000 block of Utah Avenue South.
- Two vehicles stolen from underground garage on the 4800 block of Excelsior Boulevard.
- Harassing communications with pamphlets left on driveways and lawns on the 3900 block of Colorado Avenue South.
- Vehicle theft on the 5600 block of Camerata Way.
- Theft from a motor vehicle on the 4800 block of Excelsior Boulevard.
- Wallet theft from vehicle on the 7900 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.
- Road rage incident on West 37th Street.
- Damage to an ignition on the 1600 block of Highway 100 South.
July 26 - Vehicle theft from a dealership lot on the 6400 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
- Vehicle theft from an underground garage on the 4500 block of Park Commons Drive.
- Theft from a wallet on the 5500 block of Excelsior Boulevard.
- Fleeing from police at Highway 7 and Wooddale Avenue.
- Vehicle keyed on the 5700 block of West Lake Street.
- Weapon violation or shots heard on the 4400 block of Cedar Lake Road and the 4200 block of Cedarwood Road. Police said officers responded to multiple calls regarding explosive noises. The location of the source of the noises was not determined.
July 27 - Vehicle damaged by gunfire while the vehicle owner was within or entering the vehicle on the 4800 block of Excelsior Boulevard. Police said the case is under active investigation and declined to release any further information other than the time, at 2:50 a.m.
- Catalytic converter theft on the 6900 block of Excelsior Boulevard and the 3700 block of Glenhurst Avenue South.
- Vehicle theft from a parking lot on the 3200 block of Virginia Avenue South.
July 28 - Unidentified individual gained access to an apartment through an unlocked balcony on the 1400 block of Colorado Avenue South.
- Theft of electric scooters from a building on the 4900 block of Cedar Lake Road.
- Dog bite on the 3800 block of Brookview Drive.
- Catalytic converter theft on the 5900 block of Excelsior Boulevard.
- Damage to vehicle on the 2700 block of Louisiana Court.
- Fight on the 7300 block of Cedar Lake Road.
- Vehicle theft on the 7400 block of West 22nd Street.
July 29 - Catalytic converter theft on the 7700 block of Cambridge Street and the 3100 block of Louisiana Avenue South.
- Damage to vehicle on the 2500 block of Highway 100 South.
- Weapon violation or shots heard on the 1400 block of Colorado Avenue South. Police said an officer responded to a call regarding gun shots but that no person was seen and no damage found.
- Drum cymbals stolen from vehicle on the 3300 block of Colorado Avenue South.
July 30 - Catalytic converter theft on the 9900 block of Wayzata Boulevard, the 200 block of Shelard Parkway, the 3000 block of Idaho Avenue South and the 300 block of Shelard Parkway.
- Outside fire on the 3900 block of Park Nicollet Boulevard.
- Fight between acquaintances on the 2600 block of Vernon Avenue South.
- Theft of copper from construction site on the 8100 block of Highway 7.
