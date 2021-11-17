Included in the department’s reports Oct. 31 through Nov. 6 were these incidents:

Oct. 31 - Report of a carjacked vehicle on Highway 100 South.

- A disturbance on the 4700 block of Park Commons Drive with one individual transported to Methodist Hospital.

- Weapon violation or shots heard on the 4300 block of Brook Avenue South.

Nov. 1 - Fight with weapons and an armed carjacking on the 5300 block of West 16th Street.

- Burglary of an occupied dwelling on the 3500 block of Minikahda Court.

- Vehicle theft on the 5200 block of Excelsior Boulevard.

- Vehicle theft on the 1600 block of West End Boulevard.

- Fire at a multifamily residential building on the 1400 block of Colorado Avenue South.

Nov. 2 - Vehicle theft on the 3700 block of Brunswick Avenue South.

- Garage burglary on the 7300 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.

Nov. 3 - Male attempted to break into unit after being locked out on the 2700 block of Rhode Island Avenue South.

- Crime scene investigators responded after a window was shot out on the 5700 block of Highway 7.

- Damage to locks and ignition in a vehicle theft incident on the 3800 block of Grand Way.

- Vehicle theft on the 8300 block of Highway 7.

- Burglary report on the 4200 block of Park Glen Road.

Nov. 4 - Theft of gold rings on the 7800 block of Cambridge Street. The rings were located at a gold shop on Excelsior Boulevard.

Nov. 5 - Possible shots and yelling heard on the 6800 block of Meadowbrook Boulevard.

- Window of building under construction shot out on the 5700 block of Highway 7.

- Burglary of a maintenance room near an underground garage on the 1300 block of Hampshire Avenue South.

- Vehicle theft on the 3600 block of Aquila Avenue South.

Nov. 6 - Street racers in lot on the 3600 block of Park Center Boulevard.

- Shots heard on the 5300 block of West 16th Street.

- Vehicle theft on the 2900 block of Princeton Avenue South.

- Burglary report on the 1600 block of Idaho Avenue South.

