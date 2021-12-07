Included in the department’s reports Nov. 21-27 were these incidents:
Nov. 21 - Assist to Hopkins Police Department on the 1000 block of Lake Street Northeast relating to a shooting.
- Fleeing vehicle on the 2700 block of Rhode Island Avenue South. The vehicle was recovered and had been stolen.
Nov. 22 - Burglary in progress at a home on the 1800 block of Melrose Avenue South.
- Vehicle theft on the 5700 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
- Fire at apartment building on the 8200 block of 30 1/2 Street West.
Nov. 23 - Vehicle fire on Highway 7.
- Burglary of storage unit on the 3200 block of France Avenue South.
- Theft of an iPhone on the 2000 block of Texas Avenue South.
- Catalytic converter theft on the 1600 block of Utica Avenue South and the 3600 block of Phillips Parkway.
- Vehicle theft on the 4400 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.
- Weapon violation on the 2400 block of Nevada Avenue South.
- Weapon violation on the 2700 block of Rhode Island Avenue South. Police described the incident as a road rage incident in which a firearm had been displayed and fired into the air. Police arrested a suspect.
- Theft of electronic equipment on the 3700 block of Monterey Drive.
- Door kicked in on the 4700 block of Old Cedar Lake Road.
- Burglary on the 3100 block of Zarthan Avenue, with a laptop, checks and change stolen.
Nov. 24 - Burglary in progress on the 2700 block of Kentucky Avenue South.
- Vehicle fire on Franklin Avenue West.
- Assault involving multiple people in a hallway on the 2700 block of Rhode Island Avenue South.
- Theft of keys from a vehicle on the 7000 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
- Wallet theft on the 3500 block of Highway 100 South.
Nov. 26 - Theft of vehicle by a tow truck on the 7300 block of Cedar Lake Road.
- Theft of tools from a vehicle on the 4100 block of w Lane.
- Vehicle theft on the 2600 block of Inglewood Avenue South.
- Purse stolen from occupied apartment during a burglary on the 3600 block of Park Center Boulevard.
- Wallet stolen from an unoccupied apartment during a burglary on the 3600 block of Park Center Boulevard.
- Simple robbery on the 8300 block of Highway 7.
- Armed carjacking on the 4400 block of West 25th Street.
- Burglary in progress on the 8700 block of West 35th Street.
Nov. 27 - A stolen vehicle that was fleeing crashed on the 3600 block of Phillips Parkway. Police took all three occupants into custody following a foot chase.
- Purse theft on the 2600 block of Louisiana Avenue South.
- Vehicle theft with a firearm implied but not seen on the 2500 block of Huntington Avenue South.
- Individual told police she believes a rifle was being pulled on her on the 2700 block of Louisiana Court, but she fled before it was fully drawn.
