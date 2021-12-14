Included in the department’s reports Nov. 28 through Dec. 4 were these incidents:
Nov. 28 - Assault in progress involving a disturbance between neighbors on the 4500 block of West 36 1/2 Street.
- Vehicle fled traffic stop on Highway 100.
- Rollover collision involving a parked, unoccupied vehicle on Highway 100.
- Burglary of an apartment on the 4800 block of Highway 7, with theft of a wallet.
- Vehicle fled traffic stop on Interstate 394.
Nov. 29 - Theft of a Chromebook on the 2000 block of Texas Avenue South.
- Theft of a tip jar on the 4200 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.
- Assault implied during theft on the 5600 block of Cedar Lake Road.
- Attempted carjacking on the 4400 block of Excelsior Boulevard.
- Theft of tools from a truck on the 4900 block of West 35th Street.
Nov. 30 - Vehicle stolen on the 3600 block of Park Center Boulevard and later recovered.
- Catalytic converter theft on the 6300 block of West 33rd Street.
Dec. 1 - Threats made via social media on the 2400 block of West 33rd Street.
- Vehicle theft on the 4400 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.
- Theft of cash and jewelry on the 3900 block of Excelsior Boulevard.
- Phone theft at Peter Hobart Elementary School.
- Gunshots heard on the 2700 block of Rhode Island Avenue South.
Dec. 2 - Assist to Hopkins Police Department for shooting on the 1300 block of Highway 7.
- Assault on the 2000 block of Texas Avenue South.
- Vehicle theft on the 3000 block of Inglewood Avenue South.
- Burglary of an apartment on the 2700 block of Louisiana Court.
- Burglary of a house on the 1400 block of Flag Avenue South.
- Theft of a wallet on the 3600 block of Phillips Parkway.
Dec. 3 - Kids throwing rocks at house on the 3000 block of Blackstone Avenue South.
- Simple robbery on the 8300 block of Highway 7.
Dec. 4 - Burglary on the 7100 block of Cedar Lake Road.
- Vehicle theft on the 4500 block of Cedar Lake Road and the 6800 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
- Vehicle fled from traffic stop at Interstate 394 and Penn Avenue.
- Simple robbery on the 2700 block of Louisiana Court.
- Suspicious juveniles throwing cereal at vehicle on the 3600 block of Highway 100 South.
