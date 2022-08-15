Included in the department’s reports July 31 through Aug. 6 were these incidents:
July 31 - Catalytic converter theft on the 1500 block of Park Place Boulevard and the 2000 block of Ridge Drive.
Aug. 1 - Catalytic converter theft on the 2500 block of Kipling Avenue South and the 9900 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
- Internal theft by employee on the 5300 block of West 23rd Street.
- Theft of electronics from business by employee on the 8200 block of Highway 7.
- Stolen vehicle recovered on the 3600 block of Highway 100 South with two subsequent arrests.
Aug. 2 - Physical altercation involving two intoxicated males on the 2400 block of Nevada Avenue South.
- Assault of a driver in the midst of a hit-and-run collision on Highway 7.
- Catalytic converter theft on the 2900 block of Toledo Avenue South.
Aug. 3 - Detached garage fire on the 1600 block of Princeton Avenue South.
- Theft of a Hyundai Sonata from a parking lot on the 4800 block of Park Commons Drive.
- Report of three suspects occupying a stolen vehicle with felony-level computer theft on the 2500 block of Alabama Avenue South. Police arrested one adult male.
- Work vehicle stolen from parking lot on the 1300 block of Hampshire Avenue South.
- Vehicle theft on the 3200 block of Highway 100 South.
- Attempted theft of a Kia with a broken window and ignition at Park Commons Drive and Princeton Avenue South.
- Shoplifting with stolen vehicle recovered on the 8400 block of Highway 7.
- Road rage and threats on the 8000 block of Highway 7.
- Assault on nurses after a patient received Narcan at Methodist Hospital, on the 6500 block of Excelsior Boulevard.
Aug. 4 - Trailer stolen from a Hopkins business seen on West Lake Street.
- Items stolen from an elderly male’s house on the 7800 block of Cambridge Street.
Aug. 5 - Burglary on the 4300 block of Cedar Lake Road.
- Catalytic converter theft on the 6900 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
- Motorcycle theft on the 4800 block of Cedar Lake Road.
- Dog bite on the 2700 block of Blackstone Avenue South.
- Shoplifting and a stolen vehicle on the 8900 block of Highway 7.
- Assist to Minnetonka Police for a foot pursuit on the lanes of Interstate 394.
Aug. 6 - Burglary with a garage door broken on the 4300 block of West 28th Street.
- Vehicle theft on the 6000 block of Oxford Street.
