Included in the department’s reports Oct. 23–29 were these incidents:
Oct. 23 - Juveniles fled from suspected stolen vehicle on the 300 block of Shelard Parkway.
- Vehicle theft on the 3500 block of Aquila Avenue South.
- Vehicle theft on the 400 block of Shelard Parkway.
- Vehicle fire on the 5800 block of West 16th Street.
- Catalytic converter theft on the 3100 block of Inglewood Avenue South.
- Detached garage fire on the 2600 block of Florida Avenue South.
Oct. 24 - Stolen copper on the 5200 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
- Vehicle stolen from parking garage on the 3800 block of Grand Way.
- Theft at a storage unit at an apartment complex on the 4300 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.
- Vehicle keyed in parking lot on the 3400 block of Louisiana Avenue South.
- Theft of wallet and financial transaction card fraud on the 3500 block of Highway 100 South.
- Catalytic converter theft from four vehicles on the 3500 block of Raleigh Avenue South.
- Predatory offender failure to register or verify address on the 2800 block of Kentucky Avenue South.
- Burglary on the 7900 block of Highway 7.
- Outside fire on the 8300 block of West Franklin Avenue.
- Arrest of person suspected of shoplifting with theft tools, with a charging document issued.
Oct. 25 - Vehicle theft on the 3600 block of Phillips Parkway.
- Items taken from vehicle in driveway on the 3100 block of Salem Avenue South.
- Transaction fraud resulting in theft of more than $111,000 from a business on the 8300 block of Highway 7. A criminal charging document has been issued.
- Assault of an employee involving a suspected shoplifter on the 5300 block of West 16th Street.
- Arrest relating to domestic assault on the 2500 block of Highway 100 South.
Oct. 26 - Possible school threat on the 2000 block of Texas Avenue South, the location of St. Louis Park Middle School.
- Front window of business damaged on the 8100 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.
- Broken window on the 7800 block of Edgebrook Drive.
- Threats that occurred in the work place on the 7400 block of West 27th Street.
- Weapon displayed during driving incident on Zarthan Avenue South, with formal criminal complaint issued.
- Fight on the 300 block of Shelard Parkway.
Oct. 27 - Fire in unit on the 1500 block of Park Place Boulevard.
- Fight on the 6400 block of West 33rd Street, the location of St. Louis Park High School.
- Juvenile student threated with a knife on the 2000 block of Texas Avenue South, the location of St. Louis Park Middle School, and later received threats of violence via social media.
- Theft of a cell phone from a vehicle on the 8400 block of Highway 7.
Oct. 28 - Burglary on the 4300 block of Park Glen Road.
- Vehicle theft from a driveway on the 7500 block of West Lake Street.
- Vehicle theft from a hotel parking lot on the 1500 block of Park Place Boulevard.
- Kia reported stolen from a driveway on the 7500 block of North Street. Another incident report for the date states that an attempted theft of a Kia on the block occurred.
Oct. 29 - Assault involving an intoxicated patron on the 5300 block of West 16th Street.
- Stolen Kia Forte sideswiped two unoccupied vehicles on the 5700 block of Highway 7. Suspects fled from vehicle prior to police arrival.
- Attempted theft of a Kia Forte on the 7700 block of Edgebrook Drive, with steering column damage.
- Attempted auto theft on the 4700 block of Park Commons Drive.
- Tampering with a motor vehicle on the 5700 block of Highway 7.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.