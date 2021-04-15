Included in the department’s reports March 28 through April 3 were these incidents:
March 28 - Shots heard near park on the 3400 block of Wyoming Avenue South.
- Burglary of a home under construction on the 2300 block of Parklands Road.
- Burglary of a dwelling on the 3200 block of Idaho Avenue South.
- Gun recovered during an investigation of drug activity on the 2500 block of Highway 100 South.
March 29 - House paint-balled on the 3600 block of Inglewood Avenue South.
- Tools stolen from a construction site on the 5700 block of Highway 7.
- Graffiti on a building on the 2300 block of Brunswick Avenue South.
- Catalytic converter theft on the 4300 block of Highway 7.
- Damage to a front door on the 8900 block of Minnehaha Circle North.
March 30 - Vehicle theft on the 8300 block of West 30 1/2 Street.
- Three gunshots heard on the 3000 block of Aquila Avenue South. Police were unable to locate a shooting scene.
- Graffiti on the 2300 block of Brunswick Avenue South and the 8300 block of West Franklin Avenue.
- Catalytic converter theft on the 5700 block of Highway 7.
- Animal bite on the 6700 block of Eliot View Road.
March 31 - Burglary and vehicle theft on the 5200 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
- Burglary on the 5200 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
April 1 - Burglary through a front door that had been pried open on the 5300 block of West 16th Street.
- Employee theft on the 3700 block of Park Center Boulevard.
April 2 - Graffiti on a building and damaged door frame on the 5300 block of West 35th Street.
- Counterfeit $20 bills on the 7000 block of Walker Street.
- Spray paint on an electrical box on the 3600 block of Wooddale Avenue.
- Gun-pointing incident on Interstate 394.
- Attempted burglary in progress with windows broken on the 2200 block of Nevada Avenue South.
April 3 - Traffic stop of a stolen vehicle with narcotics located inside on Interstate 394.
- Shots fired at a vehicle in an underground garage on the 6800 block of Cedar Lake Road.
- Catalytic converter theft from a vehicle in a parking garage on the 200 block of Shelard Parkway.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.