Included in the department’s reports March 28 through April 3 were these incidents:

March 28 - Shots heard near park on the 3400 block of Wyoming Avenue South.

- Burglary of a home under construction on the 2300 block of Parklands Road.

- Burglary of a dwelling on the 3200 block of Idaho Avenue South.

- Gun recovered during an investigation of drug activity on the 2500 block of Highway 100 South.

March 29 - House paint-balled on the 3600 block of Inglewood Avenue South.

- Tools stolen from a construction site on the 5700 block of Highway 7.

- Graffiti on a building on the 2300 block of Brunswick Avenue South.

- Catalytic converter theft on the 4300 block of Highway 7.

- Damage to a front door on the 8900 block of Minnehaha Circle North.

March 30 - Vehicle theft on the 8300 block of West 30 1/2 Street.

- Three gunshots heard on the 3000 block of Aquila Avenue South. Police were unable to locate a shooting scene.

- Graffiti on the 2300 block of Brunswick Avenue South and the 8300 block of West Franklin Avenue.

- Catalytic converter theft on the 5700 block of Highway 7.

- Animal bite on the 6700 block of Eliot View Road.

March 31 - Burglary and vehicle theft on the 5200 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

- Burglary on the 5200 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

April 1 - Burglary through a front door that had been pried open on the 5300 block of West 16th Street.

- Employee theft on the 3700 block of Park Center Boulevard.

April 2 - Graffiti on a building and damaged door frame on the 5300 block of West 35th Street.

- Counterfeit $20 bills on the 7000 block of Walker Street.

- Spray paint on an electrical box on the 3600 block of Wooddale Avenue.

- Gun-pointing incident on Interstate 394.

- Attempted burglary in progress with windows broken on the 2200 block of Nevada Avenue South.

April 3 - Traffic stop of a stolen vehicle with narcotics located inside on Interstate 394.

- Shots fired at a vehicle in an underground garage on the 6800 block of Cedar Lake Road.

- Catalytic converter theft from a vehicle in a parking garage on the 200 block of Shelard Parkway.

