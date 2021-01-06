Included in the department’s reports Dec. 20-26 were these incidents:

Dec. 20 - Robbery with a handgun was reported on the 5400 block of Excelsior Boulevard.

- Theft of a garage door opener from an unlocked vehicle on the 7300 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.

- Theft from a vehicle and garage on the 1600 block of Edgewood Avenue South.

- Two counterfeit $50 bills passed on the 5800 block of West 16th Street.

- Burglary and theft from a vehicle on the 4500 block of West 39th Street.

- Vehicle theft on the 8300 block of Highway 7.

Dec. 21 - Theft of a wallet from a vehicle on the 4500 block of Vallacher Avenue.

- Theft of vehicle keys on the 3600 block of Highway 100 South.

- Shoplifting of two hover boards on the 8900 block of Highway 7.

- Car window broken and cigarettes stolen from vehicle on the 4400 block of Park Glen Road.

Dec. 22 - Burglary on the 3900 block of Meadowbrook Road.

- Vehicle fire on the 5600 block of Cedar Lake Road.

- Storage unit burglary on the 5000 block of Highway 7. Another case was reported Dec. 23.

- Vehicle fire on the 2400 block of Highway 100 South.

- Package theft on the 7300 block of Cedar Lake Road.

- Vandalism in which homeowner believes they were targeted for their political views on the 3200 block of Brunswick Avenue South.

Dec. 23 - Theft of workout equipment on the 3500 block of Highway 100 South.

Dec. 24 - Burglary on the 3000 block of Edgewood Avenue South.

- Vehicle fire on West 22nd Street.

- Vehicle theft on the 3200 block of Virginia Avenue South.

Dec. 25 - Theft from vehicle and damage to window on the 3600 block of Phillips Parkway.

- Catalytic converter stolen on the 1300 block of Hampshire Avenue South.

Dec. 26 - Catalytic converter theft on the 1500 block of Park Place Boulevard.

- Vehicle theft on the 7200 block of Walker Street.

