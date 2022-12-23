Included in the department’s reports Dec. 11-17 were these incidents:
Dec. 11 - Burglary with cash stolen on the 4800 block of Excelsior Boulevard.
- Damage to windows on the 1600 block of Park Place Boulevard.
- Neighbor dispute over a dog involving hand guns on the 6000 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.
- Vehicle theft on the 2300 block of Louisiana Avenue South.
- Slur directed toward people in Beth El Synagogue parking lot on the 5200 block of Barry Street.
- Two loaded gun magazines located in a back patio area on the 3700 block of Park Center Boulevard.
- Shoplifting with arrest on the 8400 block of Highway 7.
Dec. 12 - Burglary of a garage with theft of a bike on the 2600 block of Utica Avenue South.
- Damage to a window on the 8900 block of Highway 7.
- Threat made by student at St. Louis Park Middle School, on the 2000 block of Texas Avenue South.
Dec. 13 - Suspected shoplifter arrested on the 8400 block of Highway 7, with formal charging document issued.
- Vehicle window broken and sound equipment stolen on the 300 block of Shelard Parkway.
- Damage to a window on the 7500 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
- Two arrested on suspicion of theft on the 8400 block of Highway 7.
Dec. 14 - Damage to property on the 3000 block of Ottawa Avenue South.
- Theft from auto and damage to a vehicle on the 2800 block of Utica Avenue South.
- Counterfeit money used at a store on the 3600 block of Texas Avenue South.
- Propane tank stolen from deck on the 3000 block of Florida Avenue South.
- Vehicle theft on the 2600 block of Quentin Avenue South.
- Catalytic converter theft on the 3000 block of Sumter Avenue South.
- Felony shoplifting on the 8300 block of Highway 7, with charging document issued.
- Gun and fentanyl found during traffic stop on Highway 100 South in which St. Louis Park Police assisted Hopkins Police.
- Theft suspects from two stores on the 8400 block of Highway 7 rammed squads when police attempted to stop a vehicle. A pursuit occurred. Police arrested one suspect, but the driver fled into Minneapolis and police discontinued the pursuit.
- Hopkins Police initiated a traffic stop on Aquila Avenue South in which a suspect fled on foot. The driver was taken into custody at 35th and Quebec.
Dec. 15 - Two incidents of vehicle theft on the 2700 block of Rhode Island Avenue South, one incident on the 7400 block of Minnetonka Boulevard and one incident on the 6600 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
- Package theft on the 2700 block of Rhode Island Avenue.
Dec. 16 - Trauma in which a plow truck struck a newspaper delivery person on the 3500 block of Monterey Drive.
- Counterfeit checks on the 5000 block of West 36th Street.
- Threats on the 2000 block of Texas Avenue South, the location of St. Louis Park Middle School.
- Catalytic converter theft on the 3600 block of Wooddale Avenue South.
- Package theft on the 2700 block of Louisiana Court.
- Cell phone theft on the 3600 block of Park Center Boulevard.
- Rear window broken out on a Kia on the 6400 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
- Burglary on the 1500 block of Utica Avenue South.
Dec. 17 - Wallet stolen from purse on the 4400 block of Excelsior Boulevard.
- Propane tank stolen from grill on the 3000 block of Edgewood Avenue South.
- Catalytic converter theft on the 2500 block of Xenwood Avenue South and the 1400 block of Dakota Avenue South.
- Suspected shoplifter on the 8400 block of Highway 7 apprehended in the parking lot and transported to Methodist Hospital.
- Threats on the 2700 block of Louisiana Court.
- Arrest relating to shoplifting on the 8400 block of Highway 7.
