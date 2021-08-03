Included in the department’s reports July 18-24 were these incidents:
July 18 - Vehicle theft on the 3500 block of Highway 100 South after the theft of car keys from a purse inside the building.
- An individual sustained an injury to the upper right leg from either a BB or pellet gun or fireworks. The address listed is the 6500 block of Excelsior Boulevard, the location of Methodist Hospital.
July 19 - Theft of four tires from a vehicle parked at an auto shop on the 3900 block of Excelsior Boulevard.
- Damage to a vehicle in a parking lot on the 9900 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
- Fraud leading to a loss of $3,500 on the 3500 block of Virginia Avenue South.
July 20 - Handgun magazine found on the 1500 block of Utica Avenue South.
- Vehicle window broken on the 4000 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.
- Minnesota State Patrol pursuit of suspect with multiple felony warrants that ended at Cedar Lake Road east of Highway 169.
- Vehicle theft on the 3700 block of Highway 100 South.
July 21 - Theft of wallet from unlocked vehicle on the 2100 block of Ridge Drive.
- Theft of eyeglasses from parked vehicle on the 1600 block of West End Boulevard.
July 22 - Catalytic converter theft on the 3900 block of Excelsior Boulevard and the 7300 block of West 16th Street.
- Wallet theft on the 6500 block of Excelsior Boulevard.
- Person with weapons causing a disturbance on the 9000 block of Highway 7.
- Report of a burglary in progress on the 3700 block of Oregon Avenue South, but police did not locate anyone in the business.
July 23 - Vehicle stolen on the 1300 block of Jersey Avenue South and later recovered in Minneapolis.
- Apartment fire with burn victim on the 4500 block of Park Glen Road.
July 24 - Fleeing peace officer on foot following driving complaint on the 4300 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.
- Catalytic converter theft on the 3200 block of Louisiana Avenue South and the 8800 block of West 35th Street.
- Theft of a firearm from a motor vehicle on the 1600 block of Oregon Avenue South.
- Assault involving a belligerent patient kneeing a emergency room technician in the face on the 6500 block of Excelsior Boulevard.
