Included in the department’s reports July 18-24 were these incidents:

July 18 - Vehicle theft on the 3500 block of Highway 100 South after the theft of car keys from a purse inside the building.

- An individual sustained an injury to the upper right leg from either a BB or pellet gun or fireworks. The address listed is the 6500 block of Excelsior Boulevard, the location of Methodist Hospital.

July 19 - Theft of four tires from a vehicle parked at an auto shop on the 3900 block of Excelsior Boulevard.

- Damage to a vehicle in a parking lot on the 9900 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

- Fraud leading to a loss of $3,500 on the 3500 block of Virginia Avenue South.

July 20 - Handgun magazine found on the 1500 block of Utica Avenue South.

- Vehicle window broken on the 4000 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.

- Minnesota State Patrol pursuit of suspect with multiple felony warrants that ended at Cedar Lake Road east of Highway 169.

- Vehicle theft on the 3700 block of Highway 100 South.

July 21 - Theft of wallet from unlocked vehicle on the 2100 block of Ridge Drive.

- Theft of eyeglasses from parked vehicle on the 1600 block of West End Boulevard.

July 22 - Catalytic converter theft on the 3900 block of Excelsior Boulevard and the 7300 block of West 16th Street.

- Wallet theft on the 6500 block of Excelsior Boulevard.

- Person with weapons causing a disturbance on the 9000 block of Highway 7.

- Report of a burglary in progress on the 3700 block of Oregon Avenue South, but police did not locate anyone in the business.

July 23 - Vehicle stolen on the 1300 block of Jersey Avenue South and later recovered in Minneapolis.

- Apartment fire with burn victim on the 4500 block of Park Glen Road.

July 24 - Fleeing peace officer on foot following driving complaint on the 4300 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.

- Catalytic converter theft on the 3200 block of Louisiana Avenue South and the 8800 block of West 35th Street.

- Theft of a firearm from a motor vehicle on the 1600 block of Oregon Avenue South.

- Assault involving a belligerent patient kneeing a emergency room technician in the face on the 6500 block of Excelsior Boulevard.

