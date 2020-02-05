Included in the St. Louis Park police reports Jan. 19-25 were these incidents:
Jan. 19 - Officers were called to an alarm on the 7000 block of West Lake Street. Officers found a juvenile set off the alarm due to the door being open. Later, police reportedly determined the juveniles were found in a stolen vehicle.
- A catalytic converter was reported stolen on the 2500 block of Oregon Avenue.
Jan. 20 - An adult male reportedly shoplifted merchandise valued at $114 on the 8900 block of Highway 7. Police cited the man and held him on seven outstanding warrants.
- Two snowblowers were reported stolen from an underground garage on the 7200 block of Walker Street.
- Tools were reported stolen from a golf cart in an underground garage on the 3800 block of Grand Way.
- A hold-up robbery alarm was reported on the 1600 block of Park Place Boulevard, but police said it was a false alarm.
- A house fire was reported on the 7700 block of Division Street.
Jan. 21 - An attempted break-in was reported on the 7200 block of Cedar Lake Road. Ice chunks had been thrown, with two windows damaged. Police located a male suspect a “few blocks away covered in snow,” according to the incident report.
- Burglary was reported at a liquor store on the 2300 block of Louisiana Avenue. Police located a male suspect a “few blocks away with liquor bottles in (his) hands,” the incident report states.
- A possible road rage incident was reported at Highway 100 and Excelsior Boulevard. Police said the victim’s front right bumper sustained minor damage.
- A package was reported stolen from a deck on the 2200 block of Quebec Drive.
- A purse was reported stolen from a bank on the 8800 block of Highway 7.
- A wallet was reported stolen on the 8300 block of Highway 7.
Jan. 22 - An incident in a parking lot involving a handgun was reported on the 2400 block of Nevada Avenue.
- A shoplifter, a stolen vehicle and drugs were reported on the 8400 block of Highway 7. The case also involved warrants. The department forwarded the case to another agency.
- Officers recovered a stolen vehicle on the 2700 block of Louisiana Court while assisting another agency.
Jan. 23 - A broken window on a locked vehicle and theft from an automobile was reported on the 5500 block of Cedar Lake Road.
Jan. 24 - Police made an arrest relating to domestic assault on the 4500 block of West 36 1/2 Street.
- Burglary was reported on the 1600 block of Utica Avenue. A window had been broken with several watches taken. Police reported they suspected two individuals.
- Burglary of a construction trailer reported at Cedar Lake Road and Colorado Avenue.
- An unknown party is reportedly contacting models claiming to be from Caryn Models, located on the 4200 block of Excelsior Boulevard.
- Vandalism to a car was reported on the 3200 block of Virginia Avenue.
Jan. 25 - A purse was reported stolen from a car with a window that had been broken on the 4600 block of Excelsior Boulevard.
- A gun was found in a vehicle during a traffic stop at Kentucky Avenue and Minnetonka Boulevard.
- St. Louis Park police assisted the Plymouth Police Department on the 5700 block of Excelsior Boulevard in relation to a stabbing victim.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.