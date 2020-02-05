Included in the St. Louis Park police reports Jan. 19-25 were these incidents:

Jan. 19 - Officers were called to an alarm on the 7000 block of West Lake Street. Officers found a juvenile set off the alarm due to the door being open. Later, police reportedly determined the juveniles were found in a stolen vehicle.

- A catalytic converter was reported stolen on the 2500 block of Oregon Avenue.

Jan. 20 - An adult male reportedly shoplifted merchandise valued at $114 on the 8900 block of Highway 7. Police cited the man and held him on seven outstanding warrants.

- Two snowblowers were reported stolen from an underground garage on the 7200 block of Walker Street.

- Tools were reported stolen from a golf cart in an underground garage on the 3800 block of Grand Way.

- A hold-up robbery alarm was reported on the 1600 block of Park Place Boulevard, but police said it was a false alarm.

- A house fire was reported on the 7700 block of Division Street.

Jan. 21 - An attempted break-in was reported on the 7200 block of Cedar Lake Road. Ice chunks had been thrown, with two windows damaged. Police located a male suspect a “few blocks away covered in snow,” according to the incident report.

- Burglary was reported at a liquor store on the 2300 block of Louisiana Avenue. Police located a male suspect a “few blocks away with liquor bottles in (his) hands,” the incident report states.

- A possible road rage incident was reported at Highway 100 and Excelsior Boulevard. Police said the victim’s front right bumper sustained minor damage.

- A package was reported stolen from a deck on the 2200 block of Quebec Drive.

- A purse was reported stolen from a bank on the 8800 block of Highway 7.

- A wallet was reported stolen on the 8300 block of Highway 7.

Jan. 22 - An incident in a parking lot involving a handgun was reported on the 2400 block of Nevada Avenue.

- A shoplifter, a stolen vehicle and drugs were reported on the 8400 block of Highway 7. The case also involved warrants. The department forwarded the case to another agency.

- Officers recovered a stolen vehicle on the 2700 block of Louisiana Court while assisting another agency.

Jan. 23 - A broken window on a locked vehicle and theft from an automobile was reported on the 5500 block of Cedar Lake Road.

Jan. 24 - Police made an arrest relating to domestic assault on the 4500 block of West 36 1/2 Street.

- Burglary was reported on the 1600 block of Utica Avenue. A window had been broken with several watches taken. Police reported they suspected two individuals.

- Burglary of a construction trailer reported at Cedar Lake Road and Colorado Avenue.

- An unknown party is reportedly contacting models claiming to be from Caryn Models, located on the 4200 block of Excelsior Boulevard.

- Vandalism to a car was reported on the 3200 block of Virginia Avenue.

Jan. 25 - A purse was reported stolen from a car with a window that had been broken on the 4600 block of Excelsior Boulevard.

- A gun was found in a vehicle during a traffic stop at Kentucky Avenue and Minnetonka Boulevard.

- St. Louis Park police assisted the Plymouth Police Department on the 5700 block of Excelsior Boulevard in relation to a stabbing victim.

