Included in the department’s reports May 1-7 were these incidents:
May 1 - Burglary on the 3200 block of Jersey Avenue South.
- Vehicle window smashed with flashlight stolen on the 2800 block of Joppa Avenue South.
- Catalytic converter theft on the 3800 block of Grand Way.
- Disturbance with alleged kidnapping on the 3500 block of Aquila Circle.
- Animal bite involving an off-leash pitbull on the 3000 block of Toledo Avenue South.
- Wallet theft from a vehicle on the 5300 block of West 16th Street.
- Intoxicated male refusing to leave threatened officers on the 5800 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
May 2 - Vehicle theft on the 5700 block of Highway 7.
- Burglary and damage to property on the 2600 block of Toledo Avenue South.
- Car fled an investigatory stop for a suspicious vehicle on the 6300 block of Walker Street.
- Purse and backpack stolen from vehicle on the 4100 block of Forest Road.
May 3 - Dog bite on the 4600 block of Cedar Lake Road.
- Attempted assault on an emergency room employee at Methodist Hospital, on the 6500 block of Excelsior Boulevard.
- Vehicle theft on the 3900 block of West 24th Street.
- Locker room thefts at St. Louis Park Middle School, on the 2000 block of Texas Avenue South.
May 4 - Garage burglary on the 1300 block of Hampshire Avenue South.
- Assault and theft on the 2400 block of Nevada Avenue South.
- Shots heard on Park Center Boulevard.
- Weapon violation or shots heard on the 2500 block of Highway 100 South.
May 5 - Burglary on the 7300 block of Cedar Lake Road.
- Catalytic converter theft on the 400 block of Highway 169, the 4200 block of Brookside Avenue South and the 3000 block of Ottawa Avenue South.
May 6 - Robbery where suspect sprayed pepper spray on the 3600 block of Texas Avenue South.
- Possible racial concern at school on the 2000 block of Texas Avenue South.
- Catalytic converter theft on the 3900 block of Yosemite Avenue South.
- Found wallet under suspicious circumstances with male later arrested on the 3500 block of Highway 100 South.
- Vehicle’s back window smashed in on the 4500 block of West 36th Street.
- Burglary on the 5700 block of Highway 7.
- Alleged assault at a group home on the 9000 block of West 34th Street.
May 7 - Weapon violation or shots heard on West 14th Street.
- Paintballs shot at house on the 3300 block of Brownlow Avenue.
- Catalytic converter theft on the 4900 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.
- Catalytic converters stolen off three rental trucks on the 3300 block of Republic Avenue.
- Dog bite on the 3000 block of Kentucky Avenue South.
- Paintballs hit house on the 3200 block of Kentucky Avenue South.
- Rock struck a window on the 400 block of Ford Avenue, with Minnetonka officers responding to a similar incident less than a mile away.
