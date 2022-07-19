Included in the department’s reports July 3-9 were these incidents:
July 3 - Dog bite on the 4700 block of Park Commons Drive.
July 4 - Criminal complaint issued in fight on the 4700 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.
- Felony theft and felony drug possession on the 5800 block of Cedar Lake Road.
- Two fireworks complaints, both times resulting in a fire, with suspect located on the 3900 block of Inglewood Avenue South.
July 5 - Outside fire on the 1400 block of Colorado Avenue South.
- Vehicle theft on the 4500 block of West 36 1/2 Street.
- Shattered vehicle window on the 2900 block of Hampshire Avenue South.
- Damage during an attempted vehicle theft on the 2900 block of Quebec Avenue South. The suspects fled in a vehicle.
- Vehicle theft on the 3200 block of Edgewood Avenue South.
- Vehicle theft on the 2600 block of Kentucky Avenue South.
- Burglary report on the 3300 block of Republic Avenue.
- Trailer stolen from driveway on the 6400 block of West Franklin Avenue.
- Catalytic converter theft on the 5400 block of Auto Club Way.
- Theft from a home on the 7300 block of West 28th Street.
- Weapon violation or shots heard on the 3600 block of Independence Avenue South.
- Vehicle theft on the 3000 block of Utah Avenue South.
- Fraud of more than $5,000 on the 4900 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.
- Arrest on the 5800 block of Cedar Lake Road after stolen vehicle discovered with stolen license plates and narcotics located inside the vehicle.
- Weapon violation or shots heard on the 4800 block of Park Commons Drive.
July 6 - Predatory offender with failure to register or verify an address on the 4400 block of Cedar Lake Road.
- Vehicle theft on the 6900 block of Meadowbrook Boulevard.
July 7 - Theft of an iPad from a shopping cart on the 5300 block of West 16th Street.
- Vehicle theft on the 8300 block of West 31st Street.
- Criminal complaint issued for domestic assault on the 400 block of Ford Road.
- Damage to back window on the 4500 block of West 36 1/2 Street.
July 8 - Assault on the 5800 block of West 16th Street.
July 9 - Weapon violation or shots heard on the 1400 block of Zarthan Avenue South.
- Naked disoriented male with hand injuries in public on the 2500 block of Highway 100 South.
- Dog bite on the 3100 block of Xylon Avenue South.
- Vehicle fire on Highway 169.
- Stolen vehicles on the 3700 block of Pennsylvania Avenue South.
