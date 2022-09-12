Included in the department’s reports Aug. 28 to Sept. 3 were these incidents:
Aug. 28 - Stolen vehicle recovered at the scene of a crash on the 2900 block of Alabama Avenue South.
Aug. 28 - Stolen vehicle recovered at the scene of a crash on the 2900 block of Alabama Avenue South.
- Theft of merchandise from an outdoor market on the 5700 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
Aug. 29 - Threats on the 5800 block of Cedar Lake Road.
- Possible shots heard on the 3700 block of Highway 100 South.
- Threats on the 1600 block of Park Place Boulevard.
- Stolen vehicle on the 2400 block of France Avenue South.
Aug. 30 - Burglary suspect arrested on the 3600 block of Wooddale Avenue, with a formal charging document issued. A bike had been reported stolen.
- Wallet theft on the 5300 block of West 16th Street.
- Dog bite on the 4000 block of West 31st Street.
- Assault on the 4500 block of Excelsior Boulevard.
- Assault on the 3900 block of Inglewood Avenue South.
Aug. 31 - Dog bite on the 3500 block of Beltline Boulevard.
- Shoplifting suspects fled from attempted traffic stop on the 8400 block of Highway 7.
- Suspicious person arrested for the Minneapolis Police Department from a carjacked vehicle on the 3200 block of Yosemite Avenue South.
Sept. 1 - Business fire on the 8500 block of Highway 7.
- Vehicle theft on the 3500 block of Wooddale Avenue.
- Stolen debit card with $1,000 taken from account on the 2700 block of Rhode Island Avenue South.
- Vehicle theft on the 6400 block of Cambridge Street.
Sept. 2 - Vehicle stolen with stolen financial cards used on the 3500 block of Highway 100 South.
- Fraud via Bitcoin on the 9400 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.
- Felony-level theft on the 8400 block of Highway 7.
- Catalytic converter theft on the 2400 block of Highway 100 South.
- Threats on the 8100 block of Highway 7.
- Felony traffic stop on Highway 100 of vehicle associated with a violent felony warrant.
Sept. 3 - Theft of catalytic converter on the 9900 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
- Female threw rocks at another female on the 3600 block of Texas Avenue South.
- Traffic stop on Louisiana Avenue South involving a pistol and marijuana.
- Road rage incident on Highway 100 South.
- Weapon violation or shots heard on the 3300 block of Brownlow Avenue.
