Included in the St. Louis Park police reports Oct. 11-17 were these incidents:

Oct. 11 - Vehicle theft on the 2700 block of Georgia Avenue South.

- Shots heard on the 2400 block of Nevada Avenue South.

Oct. 12 - Two incidents of burglary on the 4100 block of West 31st Street.

- Catalytic converter theft on the 5300 block of West 16th Street, the 300 block of Shelard Parkway and the 2600 block of Raleigh Avenue South.

- Vandalism to a motorcycle ignition on the 7200 block of Walker Street.

- Vehicle theft on the 7100 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.

- Threats on the 4100 block of Toledo Avenue South.

- Assault at a bar on the 5300 block of West 16th Street.

- Attempted robbery on the 3700 block of Highway 100 South. No weapons were reported.

- Overdose death on the 3700 block of Grand Way.

- Assault on the 5300 block of West 16th Street.

Oct. 13 - Catalytic converter theft on the 4000 block of Utica Avenue South.

- Report of a shoplifter macing loss prevention on the 3600 block of Texas Avenue South.

- Shots heard on the 8300 block of Highway 7.

- Threats to a worker on the 8300 block of Highway 7.

Oct. 14 - Theft of tools from a work van on the 4600 block of Park Commons Drive.

- Attack on the 2000 block of Virginia Avenue South.

- Catalytic converter theft on the 2600 block of Xenwood Avenue South.

- Threats on the 4800 block of Excelsior Boulevard.

- Loss of $2,250 in a scam involving the sale of a bicycle on the 3100 block of Quebec Avenue South.

Oct. 15 - Laundry room burglary on the 6000 block of West 35th Street.

- Business burglary on the 6800 block of Oxford Street.

Oct. 16 - Aggravated robbery involving a shoplifter on the 8300 block of Highway 7.

- Gun brandished on the 5800 block of West 16th Street.

Oct. 17 - Fight in a bar on the 5300 block of West 16th Street.

- Catalytic converter theft on the 3200 block of Xenwood Avenue South.

- Stolen vehicle crashed, with the occupant fleeing and not located, on the 3000 block of Highway 100 South.

- Wallet stolen on the 3500 block of Highway 100 South.

- Damage to motorcycle equipment on the 4700 block of Park Commons Drive.

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Load comments