Included in the department’s reports Dec. 12-18 were these incidents:

Dec. 12 - Foot chase involving suspected car prowlers on the 1300 block of Jersey Avenue South in which police detained and released one suspect.

- Weapon violation or shots heard on the 4100 block of County Road 25.

- Disturbance involving a civil issue between resident and bail recovery agents on the 8300 block of West 31st Street.

Dec. 13 - Student assaulted in the bathroom at St. Louis Park High School.

- Assault report on the 3100 block of Highway 100 South.

- Unreported recovered stolen motor vehicle and stolen license plate on the 4300 block of Coolidge Avenue South.

- Vehicle theft on Cedar Lake Road.

- Assault report on the 8300 block of Highway 7.

- Stolen vehicle occupied by two people, with two arrests, on the 3700 block of Highway 100 South.

Dec. 14 - Assault occurred on St. Louis Park High School property.

- Broken window with access to a store on the 4700 block of Excelsior Boulevard.

- Garage burglary and theft from auto on the 3300 block of France Avenue South and the 4100 block of Toledo Avenue South.

- Weapon violation or shots heard on the 4300 block of Brook Avenue South.

Dec. 15 - Apartment or townhome fire on the 400 block of Ford Road.

- Stolen vehicle and shoplifting on the 5800 block of Cedar Lake Road.

- Paint thrown on house on the 3300 block of Utah Avenue South.

- Shattered vehicle window and theft from auto on the 3900 block of Excelsior Boulevard.

Dec. 16 - Theft by swindle of camera equipment on the 3700 block of Oregon Avenue South.

- A vehicle struck a pedestrian on the 8900 block of Highway 7.

- Theft of a catalytic converter on the 5700 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

- Traffic stop of a stolen vehicle on Excelsior Boulevard that fled from a parking lot.

Dec. 17 - Tampering with a motor vehicle on the 4700 block of Park Commons Drive.

- Vehicle fire on Highway 169.

- Vehicle theft on the 4700 block of Park Commons Drive.

- Theft of a package containing boots on the 2700 block of Louisiana Court.

- Aggravated robbery with a firearm on the 5900 block of Excelsior Boulevard.

- Assault on the 1600 block of West End Boulevard.

Dec. 18 - Threats of violence over numerous phone calls on the 6900 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

- Stolen vehicle located and fled once officer sought to initiate a stop on Louisiana Avenue South.

- Vehicle theft on the 2700 block of Louisiana Court.

