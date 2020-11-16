Included in the department’s reports Nov. 1-7 were these incidents:

Nov. 1 - Vehicle theft on the 3000 block of Inglewood Avenue South.

- Argument that involved the display of a handgun on the 6200 block of Hamilton Street.

- Vehicle theft on the 5600 block of West 16th Street.

- Burglary and domestic assault on the 4000 block of Utica Avenue South. A formal criminal complaint has been issued.

Nov. 2 - Fire in a detached garage on the 3000 block of Salem Avenue South.

- Assault on the 2700 block of Louisiana Avenue South.

Nov. 3 - Burglary with stolen electronics on the 7000 block of Oxford Street.

- Shoplifting of a cell phone on the 8900 block of Highway 7.

- Threats on the 3700 block of Monterey Drive.

- Snowboarding equipment valued at $1,550 stolen from an underground garage on the 7400 block of Highway 7.

- Burglary on the 2200 block of Nevada Avenue South.

Nov. 4 - Vandalism to a door on the 5300 block of Cedar Lake Road.

- Shoplifter in a stolen vehicle on the 8400 block of Highway 7.

- Beverage bottles thrown at a window on the 6800 block of Meadowbrook Boulevard.

- Theft involving the threatened use of a knife and money stolen from a till on the 3600 block of Texas Avenue South.

Nov. 5 - Vandalism with spray paint at Highway 7 and Texas Avenue.

- Catalytic converter theft on the 1300 block of Colorado Avenue South.

- Loss of $800 via a telephone scam on the 3300 block of Texas Avenue South.

- Theft of political signs and a traffic stop on West 39th Street.

Nov. 6 - Burglary on the 5400 block of Excelsior Boulevard. An office window was reported broken but no apparent entry was made.

- Vehicle theft on the 2700 block of Raleigh Avenue South.

- Catalytic converter theft on the 8200 block of Highway 7 and the 4800 block of Park Glen Road.

- Sign damaged on the 5300 block of West 16th Street.

- Threats on the 8500 block of Highway 7.

- Vehicle theft on the 1800 block of Quentin Avenue. Female asked to view a vehicle and drove out of the lot.

- Fight and disturbance with a large group on the 5600 block of West Lake Street.

- Weapon violation on Highway 169.

Nov. 7 - Vehicle fire on Highway 100 South.

- Theft of purse on the 8900 block of Highway 7.

- Assault by strangulation on the 7500 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.

