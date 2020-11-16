Included in the department’s reports Nov. 1-7 were these incidents:
Nov. 1 - Vehicle theft on the 3000 block of Inglewood Avenue South.
- Argument that involved the display of a handgun on the 6200 block of Hamilton Street.
- Vehicle theft on the 5600 block of West 16th Street.
- Burglary and domestic assault on the 4000 block of Utica Avenue South. A formal criminal complaint has been issued.
Nov. 2 - Fire in a detached garage on the 3000 block of Salem Avenue South.
- Assault on the 2700 block of Louisiana Avenue South.
Nov. 3 - Burglary with stolen electronics on the 7000 block of Oxford Street.
- Shoplifting of a cell phone on the 8900 block of Highway 7.
- Threats on the 3700 block of Monterey Drive.
- Snowboarding equipment valued at $1,550 stolen from an underground garage on the 7400 block of Highway 7.
- Burglary on the 2200 block of Nevada Avenue South.
Nov. 4 - Vandalism to a door on the 5300 block of Cedar Lake Road.
- Shoplifter in a stolen vehicle on the 8400 block of Highway 7.
- Beverage bottles thrown at a window on the 6800 block of Meadowbrook Boulevard.
- Theft involving the threatened use of a knife and money stolen from a till on the 3600 block of Texas Avenue South.
Nov. 5 - Vandalism with spray paint at Highway 7 and Texas Avenue.
- Catalytic converter theft on the 1300 block of Colorado Avenue South.
- Loss of $800 via a telephone scam on the 3300 block of Texas Avenue South.
- Theft of political signs and a traffic stop on West 39th Street.
Nov. 6 - Burglary on the 5400 block of Excelsior Boulevard. An office window was reported broken but no apparent entry was made.
- Vehicle theft on the 2700 block of Raleigh Avenue South.
- Catalytic converter theft on the 8200 block of Highway 7 and the 4800 block of Park Glen Road.
- Sign damaged on the 5300 block of West 16th Street.
- Threats on the 8500 block of Highway 7.
- Vehicle theft on the 1800 block of Quentin Avenue. Female asked to view a vehicle and drove out of the lot.
- Fight and disturbance with a large group on the 5600 block of West Lake Street.
- Weapon violation on Highway 169.
Nov. 7 - Vehicle fire on Highway 100 South.
- Theft of purse on the 8900 block of Highway 7.
- Assault by strangulation on the 7500 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.