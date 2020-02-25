Included in the St. Louis Park police reports Feb. 9-15 were these incidents:

Feb. 9 - Vehicle theft was reported on the 3900 block of Excelsior Boulevard.

- A death from a possible overdose was reported on the 5600 block of Camerata Way.

Feb. 10 - A vehicle fled during an attempted traffic stop at Minnetonka Boulevard and Dakota Avenue.

- Burglary of a construction site was reported on the 3600 block of Phillips Parkway.

- Attempted garage burglary was reported on the 3100 block of Jersey Avenue.

- Threats were reported on the 2700 block of Louisiana Court.

- A dog bite was reported on the 1500 block of Park Place Boulevard.

- A phone was reported stolen on the 3700 block of Highway 100.

- A purse was reported stolen from a vehicle on the 7600 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

- Burning paper near garages was reported on the 8300 block of West 31st Street.

- Two incidents involving theft of a laptop from a vehicle were reported on the 5800 block of Cedar Lake Road.

- Bike thefts from an underground garage were reported on the 3900 block of Excelsior Boulevard.

Feb. 11 - Police stopped a vehicle that had been reported stolen on the 3000 block of Blackstone Avenue. Four individuals had been in the car at the time of the stop. A criminal complaint has been issued.

Feb. 12 - Motor vehicle theft was reported on the 3900 block of Excelsior Boulevard.

- Police recovered a stolen vehicle during a traffic stop on the 2700 block of Louisiana Court. The driver had outstanding felony warrants. A criminal complaint has been issued.

Feb. 13 - Theft of a gold wedding ring valued at $3,200 was reported on the 3600 block of Phillips Parkway.

- Theft of a catalytic converter was reported on the 3500 block of Sumter Avenue.

Feb. 14 - Police arrested a driver during a traffic stop at West 14th Street and Jersey Avenue on suspicion of illegally possessing a gun.

- A rifle bullet was reported at a self-checkout area on the 8900 block of Highway 7.

- An overdose was reported at West 27th Street and Alabama Avenue.

Feb. 15 - Theft of a wallet was reported on the 3600 block of Texas Avenue.

- A possible electrical fire was reported on the 3900 block of West 24th Street.

