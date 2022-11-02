Included in the department’s reports Oct. 16-22 were these incidents:
Oct. 16 - St. Louis Park Police assisted Ramsey County law enforcement on Highway 100 South in responding to a suspect wanted in relation to a burglary, armed carjackings and possession of fully automatic weapons.
- Police responded to a domestic situation on the 4600 block of Park Commons Drive in which an individual allegedly pointed a gun at a spouse. Police said an individual had barricaded herself and was found dead upon arrival. Police said the investigation is active and did not provide any other details.
- Bank cards stolen from locker room on the 5500 block of Cedar Lake Road.
- Domestic assault with injury on the 4500 block of West 36 1/2 Street.
Oct. 17 - Vehicle theft on the 3100 block of Hampshire Avenue South.
- Weapon violation or shots heard on the 2400 block of Nevada Avenue South.
- Two tires slashed on the 2600 block of Burd Place.
- Assault with a weapon on the 300 block of Shelard Parkway.
- Weapon violation or shots heard on the 4200 block of Yosemite Avenue South.
Oct. 18 - Graffiti on front doors on the 4000 block of West 31st Street.
- Predatory offender and failure to register or verify address incidents on the 2800 block of Kentucky Avenue South, the 3000 block of Sumter Avenue South, the 9000 block of West 31st Street, the 8100 block of Virginia Circle North and the 3200 block of Florida Avenue South.
Oct. 19 - Damage to vehicle on the 7200 block of Walker Street.
- Theft of prescription medications from motor vehicle on the 3500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue South.
- Catalytic converter theft on the 2600 block of Aquila Avenue South.
Oct. 20 - Window broken on vehicle on the 7200 block of Walker Street.
- Road rage on Dakota Avenue, including second-degree assault with a handgun.
- Theft of power tools on the 5800 block of Cedar Lake Road.
Oct. 21 - Criminal damage to vehicle on the 5600 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.
- Trailer loaded with scrap metal stolen from behind business on the 6400 block of West Lake Street.
- Stolen car and drug use on Highway 7.
- Recovered stolen vehicle related to previous theft on the 8400 block of Highway 7.
- Vehicle theft on the 7500 block of West Lake Street.
- Broken vehicle window on the 4400 block of Cedar Lake Road.
Oct. 22 - Drag racing with shots fired on the 2800 block of France Avenue South.
- Fight involving two males who became aggressive with security on the 5300 block of West 16th Street.
- Dog bite on the 3700 block of Rhode Island Avenue South.
- Weapon violation or shots heard on the 7600 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.
- Weapon violation or shots heard on Cedar Lake Road.
- Firearm and money stolen from apartment on the 200 block of Shelard Parkway.
