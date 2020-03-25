Included in the reports March 8-14 were these incidents:

March 8 - A television was reported stolen from a common room on the 5600 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.

- Felony-level theft of a handbag was reported on the 8300 block of Highway 7.

March 9 - Keys were reported stolen from a locker on the 3500 block of Highway 100 South.

- Package theft was reported on the 4000 block of Yosemite Avenue. The reporting party followed a vehicle of a suspected individual to Edina.

- A suspected shoplifter damaged a vehicle while fleeing from officers on a bicycle on the 5800 block of Cedar Lake Road.

- Catalytic converter theft was reported on the 3600 block of Phillips Parkway and on the 8200 block of West 30 1/2 Street.

- A laptop was reported stolen from a vehicle with a window that had been smashed on the 3700 block of Monterey Drive.

- Package theft from a doorstep was reported on the 4200 block of Quentin Avenue.

March 10 - Burglary was reported on the 8100 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.

- Methadone was reported stolen during a burglary on the 8800 block of West 35th Street.

- A wallet was reported stolen on the 3700 block of Park Center Boulevard.

- A kitchen fire was reported on the 2700 block of Louisiana Court.

March 11 - A check and iPhone charger were reported stolen from a business drawer on the 4500 block of Park Glen Road.

- Catalytic converter theft was reported on the 3500 block of Monterey Drive.

- Damage to park grounds was reported on the 3900 block of Inglewood Avenue.

March 12 - Theft of tools was reported on the 2700 block of Louisiana Avenue.

- A vehicle fire was reported on the 2200 block of Nevada Avenue.

March 13 - A razor blade in a tire was reported on the 2300 block of Louisiana Avenue.

- An overdose death was reported on the 3200 block of Sumter Avenue.

- Officers caught a shoplifter who fled on foot from the 8300 block of Highway 7 and recovered items.

March 14 - Theft of Apple products was reported on the 5000 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

- Four tires were reported stolen from a detached apartment building garage on the 8300 block of West 30 1/2 Street.

- A bicycle was reported stolen on the 8400 block of Highway 7.

