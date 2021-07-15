Included in the department’s reports June 27 to July 3 were these incidents:
June 27 - Weapon violation on the 1800 block of Hampshire Avenue South.
June 28 - Two incidents of vehicle theft on the 3300 block of Louisiana Avenue South,
- Tools stolen from motor vehicle on the 7500 block of Highway 7.
- Vandalism to a car hood on the 3500 block of Minikahda Court.
- Apartment building keys stolen on the 400 block of Ford Road.
June 29 - Theft of two backpacks from unlocked pickup truck on the 3000 block of France Avenue South.
- Vehicle theft on the 3600 block of Phillips Parkway.
- Damage to apartment mailboxes and mail theft on the 1300 block of Hampshire Avenue South.
- Predatory offender failure to register or verify address on the 2800 block of Alabama Avenue South.
June 30 - Multiple incidents of damage to mailboxes on the 400 block of Ford Road.
- Ford Econoline on the 2800 block of Webster Avenue South.
- Road rage with gun pointed on Highway 7.
- Theft of two iPhones from shopping cart on the 5800 block of West 16th Street.
- Weapon violation on the 7700 block of Division Street.
July 1 - Vehicle theft on the 4700 block of Excelsior Boulevard, the 4200 block of Ottawa Avenue South and the 8300 block of West 31st Street.
- Predatory offender failure to register or verify address on the 4100 block of Webster Avenue South, the 2600 block of Edgewood Avenue South and the 2600 block of Idaho Avenue South.
- Burglary of a residence in progress on the 1800 block of Maryland Avenue South.
July 2 - Vehicle theft on the 7400 block of West 27th Street.
- Vehicle fire on the 6500 block of Excelsior Boulevard.
- Catalytic converter theft on the 3800 block of Park Nicollet Boulevard.
- House fire on the 6200 block of Oxford Street.
July 3 - Tools stolen from a tool box in the bed of a truck on the 2600 block of Inglewood Avenue South.
- Theft from a storage locker on the 5600 block of Cedar Lake Road.
- Theft of a wallet from a locker on the 3500 block of Highway 100 South.
