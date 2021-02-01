Included in the department’s reports Jan. 17-23 were these incidents:

Jan. 17 - Vehicle theft from a gas station on the 5900 block of Excelsior Boulevard.

- Theft of merchandise in which a gun was shown on the 8100 block of Highway 7

- Single shot heard on the 6900 block of Meadowbrook Boulevard, with a single casing found. Vehicle and male seen leaving the scene.

Jan. 18 - Purse and passport stolen with vehicle passenger side window smashed on the 4600 block of Excelsior Boulevard.

Jan. 19 - Burglary of a storage unit in the 3900 block of Meadowbrook Road.

- Damage to a garage door handle on the 400 block of Ford Road.

- Package stolen on the 5600 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.

- Laptop stolen from a locked cabinet on the 3800 block of Park Nicollet Boulevard.

- Threats on the 8400 block of Highway 7.

- Package stolen on the 2700 block of Rhode Island Avenue.

- Property damage and theft from auto on the 2700 block of Florida Avenue.

- Reports of damage to vehicles on the 2800 and 3100 blocks of Georgia Avenue, the 2700 block of Florida Avenue and the 3100 block of Jersey Avenue.

Jan. 20 - A suspicious vehicle on the 3900 block of Xenwood Avenue with an arrest relating to a male with marijuana, pills and a stolen pistol.

Jan. 21 - Vehicle theft on the 4000 block of Meadowbrook Lane.

- Wallet theft from an auto on the 2900 block of Quebec Avenue.

- Assault at the American Legion, on the 6500 block of Walker Street, with an arrest related to a warrant.

- House fire on the 3300 block of Huntington Avenue.

- Allegation of a weapon being shown during a noise complaint incident on the 2700 block of Louisiana Court.

Jan. 22 - Damage to a vehicle window, possibly from a BB gun, on the 3600 block of Rhode Island Avenue.

- Theft of a purse from an auto on the 4500 block of West 36th Street.

- Fleeing police in a motor vehicle on Oxford Street.

- Juvenile carrying pellet guns to a vehicle on the 4100 block of Basswood Road.

- Damage to a vehicle in an underground garage on the 1600 block of West End Boulevard.

Jan. 23 - Threats on the 5100 block of West 36th Street.

- Catalytic converter theft on the 2500 block of Alabama Avenue and the 2100 block of Ridge Drive.

- Vehicle theft on the 8900 block of Highway 7.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

