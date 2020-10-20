Minnetonka, MN (55305)

Today

Snow this evening will taper off and give way to cloudy skies late. Low around 30F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Total storm accumulations 6-10 inches..

Tonight

Snow this evening will taper off and give way to cloudy skies late. Low around 30F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Total storm accumulations 6-10 inches.