Included in the department’s reports for Oct. 4-10 were these incidents:

Oct. 4 - Catalytic converter theft on the 7400 block of Minnetonka Boulevard and the 4800 block of West 27th Street.

- Shoplifting of merchandise valued at $1,120 by two adult males on the 8300 block of Highway 7.

- Wallet theft and use of credit cards on the 8300 block of Highway 7.

Oct. 5- Fire investigation on the 7700 block of Vincent Avenue North.

- Robbery alarm on the 8200 block of Highway 7.

- Threats on the 5900 block of Excelsior Boulevard.

Oct. 6 - Theft of car keys on the 2700 block of Louisiana Court South.

- Spray paint damage on a vehicle on the 2700 block of Rhode Island Avenue South.

- Package theft on the 4800 block of Excelsior Boulevard.

- Wallet theft on the 7200 block of Cedar Lake Road.

- iPhone theft on the 3000 block of France Avenue South.

- Theft of outdoor furniture on the 2200 block of Oregon Court.

- Robbery alarm on the 4700 block of Excelsior Boulevard.

Oct. 7 - Burglary on the 3200 block of Louisiana Avenue South.

Oct. 8 - Damage to front and rear doors on the 1300 block of Idaho Avenue South.

- A shotgun was found on the 6400 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

- Overdoses on the 2400 block of Nevada Avenue South.

- Assault on the 3700 block of Highway 100 South.

- Employee theft on the 3700 block of Highway 100 South.

- Dog bite on the 2900 block of Alabama Avenue South.

- Overdose on the 3900 block of Louisiana Avenue South, with a male hitting a light pole.

- Arrest of burglary suspect in a residence on the 2700 block of Utica Avenue South.

Oct. 9 - Assault on the 3900 block of Alabama Avenue South.

- Threats on the 2200 block of Kentucky Lane.

- Assault involving a knife on the 3900 block of Alabama Avenue South.

- Smoke inside a building was reported on the 3000 block of Quebec Avenue South.

- Cell phone theft on the 5500 block of Cedar Lake Road.

Oct. 10 - Vehicle theft on the 3300 block of Xenwood Avenue.

- Overdose on the 1400 block of Hillsboro Avenue South.

