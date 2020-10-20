Included in the department’s reports for Oct. 4-10 were these incidents:
Oct. 4 - Catalytic converter theft on the 7400 block of Minnetonka Boulevard and the 4800 block of West 27th Street.
- Shoplifting of merchandise valued at $1,120 by two adult males on the 8300 block of Highway 7.
- Wallet theft and use of credit cards on the 8300 block of Highway 7.
Oct. 5- Fire investigation on the 7700 block of Vincent Avenue North.
- Robbery alarm on the 8200 block of Highway 7.
- Threats on the 5900 block of Excelsior Boulevard.
Oct. 6 - Theft of car keys on the 2700 block of Louisiana Court South.
- Spray paint damage on a vehicle on the 2700 block of Rhode Island Avenue South.
- Package theft on the 4800 block of Excelsior Boulevard.
- Wallet theft on the 7200 block of Cedar Lake Road.
- iPhone theft on the 3000 block of France Avenue South.
- Theft of outdoor furniture on the 2200 block of Oregon Court.
- Robbery alarm on the 4700 block of Excelsior Boulevard.
Oct. 7 - Burglary on the 3200 block of Louisiana Avenue South.
Oct. 8 - Damage to front and rear doors on the 1300 block of Idaho Avenue South.
- A shotgun was found on the 6400 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
- Overdoses on the 2400 block of Nevada Avenue South.
- Assault on the 3700 block of Highway 100 South.
- Employee theft on the 3700 block of Highway 100 South.
- Dog bite on the 2900 block of Alabama Avenue South.
- Overdose on the 3900 block of Louisiana Avenue South, with a male hitting a light pole.
- Arrest of burglary suspect in a residence on the 2700 block of Utica Avenue South.
Oct. 9 - Assault on the 3900 block of Alabama Avenue South.
- Threats on the 2200 block of Kentucky Lane.
- Assault involving a knife on the 3900 block of Alabama Avenue South.
- Smoke inside a building was reported on the 3000 block of Quebec Avenue South.
- Cell phone theft on the 5500 block of Cedar Lake Road.
Oct. 10 - Vehicle theft on the 3300 block of Xenwood Avenue.
- Overdose on the 1400 block of Hillsboro Avenue South.
