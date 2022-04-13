Included in the department’s reports for March 27 through April 2 were these incidents:
March 27 - Fire on the 3600 block of Park Center Boulevard.
March 28 - Package theft on the 3000 block of Aquila Avenue South.
- Catalytic converter cut on the 4600 block of Park Commons Drive.
- Theft from locker on the 3500 block of Highway 100 South.
- Theft from wallet and fraudulent charges on the 3500 block of Highway 100 South.
March 29 - Catalytic converter theft on the 4000 block of West 31st Street.
- Spray paint on hood, passenger side and trunk of vehicle on the 2900 block of Colorado Avenue South.
- Robbery and theft of motor vehicle on the 3600 block of Highway 100 South.
March 30 - Vehicle stolen on the 3700 block of Grand Way.
- Weapon violation or shots heard on the 1600 block of Fairway Lane.
- Vehicle fled from traffic stop on West 36th Street.
March 31 - Catalytic converter theft from apartment garage on the 1500 block of Utica Avenue South.
- Package theft on the 2600 block of Joppa Avenue South.
- Warrant, narcotics and stolen catalytic converters recovered on the 4300 block of West 28th Street.
- Robbery on the 7400 block of West 27th Street.
- Weapons complaint and vehicle fleeing on the 3600 block of Texas Avenue South.
April 1 - Burglary on the 2800 block of Edgewood Avenue South.
- High-risk stop on vehicle that returned as stolen but was not on West End Boulevard.
April 2 - Assault involving a fight between neighbors on the 2700 block of Louisiana Court.
- Unknown person entered an apartment on the 3600 block of Wooddale Avenue, took a credit card and used it.
