Included in the department’s reports Aug. 21-27 were these incidents:
Aug. 21 - Burglary involving an alarmed door at the back of a store kicked in on the 8900 block of Highway 7. No theft or other damage was reported.
- Catalytic converter theft on the 7500 block of West 22nd Street.
Aug. 22 - Theft of tools and a generator from a construction trailer on Wooddale Avenue.
- Literal dumpster fire on the 3200 block of Texas Avenue South.
- Van stolen from parking lot on the 4800 block of Park Glen Road.
- Dog bite on the 1400 block of Zarthan Avenue South.
- Watch taken from vehicle on the 2700 block of Yosemite Avenue South, located and returned to owner.
- Collision involving a vehicle and pedestrian on Park Glen Road.
- Fraud on a business account on the 5600 block of West Lake Street.
Aug. 23 - Weapon violation or shots heard on the 2400 block of Highway 100 South.
- Moped stolen from garage on the 3800 block of Grand Way.
- Individual repositioning security cameras at a church on the 1600 block of Texas Avenue South.
- Vehicle theft on the 2500 block of Highway 100 South.
- Dog bite on the 3000 block of Utah Avenue South.
- Burglary of an underground garage on the 1300 block of Utica Avenue South.
- Weapon violation or shots heard on the 2500 block of Highway 100 South. Police said the incident involved a domestic situation.
- Assault on the 5900 block of Oxford Street.
- Dog bite on the 6800 block of Meadowbrook Boulevard.
- Weapon violation or shots heard on the 2800 block of Inglewood Avenue South.
Aug. 24 - Weapon violation or shots heard on the 3000 block of Idaho Avenue South.
- Charging document issued following a report of domestic assault on the 5300 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
Aug. 25 - Motorcycle stolen from the underground garage on the 7200 block of Walker Street.
- Theft of tires and rims from parked vehicle in underground garage on the 1500 block of Utica Avenue South.
- Vehicle theft from open garage on the 2300 block of Parklands Road.
- Burglary involving theft of items from an apartment complex maintenance room on the 5200 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
- Weapon violation or shots heard on the 4200 block of Cedar Street.
- Assist Hopkins Police with a stolen vehicle crash on Third Street South.
Aug. 26 - Suspected arson and smoke inside a building on the 3500 block of Highway 100 South.
- Vehicle stolen from parking lot on the 7500 block of Excelsior Boulevard.
- Burglary on the 8900 block of Highway 7.
- Party of about 18 people walked out on a tab of about $1,000 on the 1600 block of Park Place Boulevard.
- Assault on the 5900 block of Excelsior Boulevard.
Aug. 27 - Tools stolen from a trailer on the 3300 block of Louisiana Avenue South.
- Fight followed by suspicious activity with a possible handgun on the 2400 block of Highway 100 South.
- Attempted burglary on the 6500 block of West Lake Street.
