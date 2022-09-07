Included in the department’s reports Aug. 21-27 were these incidents:

Aug. 21 - Burglary involving an alarmed door at the back of a store kicked in on the 8900 block of Highway 7. No theft or other damage was reported.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Load comments