Included in the department’s reports March 20-26 were these incidents:
March 20 - Burglary of a gas station on the 6400 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.
- Catalytic converter theft on the 1500 block of Park Place Boulevard.
- Second-degree assault on the 1400 block of Louisiana Avenue South.
March 21 - Warrant arrest, burglary, stolen vehicles and fleeing from police on the 6800 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
- Vehicle fled on Jersey Avenue South with the driver suspected to be a burglar from the day prior.
- Suspected catalytic converter prowlers on the 5700 block of Excelsior Boulevard.
- Vehicle theft on the 7100 block of Excelsior Way.
- Theft of a vehicle part on the 2500 block of Nevada Avenue South.
- Vehicle theft on the 3300 block of Gorham Avenue.
- Catalytic converter theft on the 3100 block of Virginia Avenue South and the 4700 block of Cedar Lake Road.
- Predatory offenders with failure to register or verify address on the 2000 block of Ridge Drive, 1800 block of Maryland Avenue South, 7300 block of West 22nd Street and the 8000 block of Cedar Lake Road.
- Tire theft on the 6400 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
- Weapon violation or shots heard on the 3500 block of Highway 100 South.
March 22 - Vehicle fire on the 3700 block of Wooddale Avenue.
- Cologne and a 9mm pistol stolen from an automobile on the 3000 block of Ottawa Avenue South.
- Catalytic converter theft on the 5600 block of West 36th Street.
- Theft from a locker and credit card fraud on the 3500 block of Highway 100 South.
March 23 - Theft of personal electronics after a break-in of a leased office space on the 1600 block of Utica Avenue South.
- Lock cut and items in unit stolen with identity theft on the 5600 block of Cedar Lake Road.
- Catalytic converter theft on the 3600 block of Highway 100 South.
- Damage to a cab and assault of the driver on West 36th Street.
- St. Louis Park police attempted to stop a vehicle that fled Hopkins police after intentionally striking a squad car on the 1200 block of Cambridge Street.
- Theft of a catalytic converter and fleeing officers in a motor vehicle on the 2200 block of Nevada Avenue South.
March 24 - Storage unit broken into with items taken on the 5600 block of Cedar Lake Road.
- Catalytic converter theft on the 2200 block of Nevada Avenue South and the 3100 block of Alabama Avenue South.
- Domestic assault in a vehicle on the 5900 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.
- Female suspected of unintentional death on the 2600 block of Georgia Avenue South. Police said the incident is under active investigation and no other information is available.
- Burglary and theft from a locked storage container at a clothing store on the 6500 block of Walker Street.
- Vehicle collision with a pedestrian on the 5800 block of West 16th Street.
March 25 - Catalytic converter theft on the 4400 block of Minnetonka Boulevard and the 2700 block of Georgia Avenue South.
- Assault involving a customer disturbance on the 5700 block of Excelsior Boulevard.
- Vehicle theft on the 2700 block of Rhode Island Avenue South.
- Domestic assault involving a partner and a neighbor in an apartment on the 2700 block of Rhode Island Avenue South. Police found the suspect in the area and made an arrest.
- Fight in a theater on the 1600 block of West End Boulevard.
- Wallet stolen from a vehicle on the 7200 block of Cedar Lake Road, with credit card used at a nearby store.
- Attempted burglary of an apartment building on the 6800 block of Meadowbrook Boulevard.
March 26 - Mutual combatants in a domestic incident on the 6800 block of Excelsior Boulevard.
- Theft of money from a house on the 2600 block of Xenwood Avenue South.
- Damage to windows on the 2500 block of Nevada Avenue South.
- Theft of AirPods on the 3500 block of Highway 100 South.
- Catalytic converter theft on the 5700 block of Highway 7.
