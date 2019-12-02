in the St. Louis Park police reports Nov. 11-16 were these incidents:
Nov. 10 - Burglary of an apartment complex conference room was reported on the 4000 block of County Road 25. A television was reportedly damaged.
Nov. 11 - Police made an arrest related to criminal sexual conduct when responding to a call on the 8800 block of West 35th Street.
- Four tires were reported slashed on the 4500 block of West 36 1/2 Street.
- A wallet was reported stolen from a purse on the 5000 block of Excelsior Boulevard.
- Employee theft was reported on the 3600 block of Phillips Parkway.
Nov. 12 - As police responded to a weapon violation on the 6300 block of West Lake Street, a driver reportedly evaded police while driving the wrong way and exceeding the speed limit.
- A vehicle was reported stolen from a driveway on the 4600 block of Vallacher Avenue.
- Burglary of a storage unit was reported on the 5000 block of Highway 7.
- Police advised a patient who reported an assault on the 6500 block of Excelsior Boulevard, the location of Methodist Hospital, to contact the Minnesota Department of Health.
- A possible threat was reported on the 2000 block of Texas Avenue, the location of St. Louis Park Middle School.
- Theft from a purse was reported on the 3600 block of Texas Avenue.
- A possible overdose was reported on the 3500 block of Yukon Avenue, but police said they did not locate any narcotics.
- A phone was reported stolen on the 4300 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.
- An assault was reported on the 7100 block of Cedar Lake Road.
Nov. 13 - Theft of tires and wheels from a vehicle on the 1600 block of Hampshire Avenue was reported.
- A collision between a car and a school bus was reported at Pennsylvania Avenue and West 29th Street.
Nov. 14 - Theft from a storage unit was reported on the 4500 block of Park Commons Drive.
Nov. 15 - Emergency responders transported an individual to Methodist Hospital after an overdose on the 8900 block of Highway 7.
- An individual reportedly rammed a gate with his car on the 2400 block of Highway 100.
- A shooting incident was reported on the 2700 block of Louisiana Court. Police are investigating.
Nov. 16 - Employee theft was reported on the 3600 block of Texas Avenue.
- A juvenile reportedly threatened two people with a knife on the 2600 block of Yosemite Avenue.
