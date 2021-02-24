Included in the department’s reports Feb. 7-13 were these incidents:
Feb. 7 - Theft of a vehicle that had been left running on the 5700 block of Excelsior Boulevard.
- Catalytic converter theft on the 6800 block of Excelsior Boulevard.
- Three incidents of damage to vehicles on the 3300 block of Louisiana Avenue South.
- Vehicle theft on the 8800 block of West 35th Street.
Feb. 8 - Attempted burglary on the 6400 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.
- Vehicle fire on the 300 block of Shelard Parkway.
- Theft of a vehicle that had been left running on the 4500 block of Highway 7.
- Theft from a checking account with a loss of $500 on the 7700 block of West Lake Street.
- Catalytic converter theft on the 7400 block of Highway 7.
Feb. 9 - Attempted robbery on the 8200 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.
- Vehicle theft on the 2900 block of Ewing Avenue South.
- House egged on the 3300 block of Zinran Avenue South.
Feb. 10 - Damage to property and theft from a vehicle on the 2300 block of Ridge Drive.
- Catalytic converter theft on the 2600 block of Hampshire Avenue South.
- Theft by swindle resulting in a loss of $80,000 on the 3600 block of Quebec Avenue South.
- Vehicle theft on the 4500 block of Park Commons Drive.
Feb. 11 - Weapon violation with three shell casings found on the 2700 block of Louisiana Court.
- Package theft on the 4800 block of Cedar Lake Road.
- Broken vehicle window on the 3800 block of Grand Way.
- Vehicle stolen from parking garage after hitting another vehicle on the 1600 block of Park Place Boulevard.
- House fire on the 3000 block of Edgewood Avenue South.
Feb. 12 - Animal bite on the 2700 block of Louisiana Court.
- Vehicle theft on the 2300 block of Ridge Drive.
- Theft of tools on the 6100 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
Feb. 13 - Theft from a storage locker on the 300 block of Shelard Parkway.
- Catalytic converter theft on the 5500 block of Cedar Lake Road.
