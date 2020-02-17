Included in the St. Louis Park police reports Feb. 2-8 were the following incidents:
Feb. 2 - A vehicle stuck a pedestrian, resulting in an injury, on the 3600 block of Texas Avenue.
- Burglary was reported on the 4000 block of Xenwood Avenue.
- A vehicle with a snowplow was reported stolen at Beltline Boulevard and Highway 7.
Feb. 3 - Two catalytic converters were reported stolen from commercial vehicles in a secured fenced area on the 4300 block of Highway 7.
- A wallet was reported stolen on the 3200 block of Virginia Avenue.
- A letter described as disturbing from an unknown sender was reported on the 5300 block of Parkdale Drive.
- An overdose was reported on the 7200 block of Cedar Lake Road.
Feb. 4 - A small house fire was reported on the 8800 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.
- Theft of a door handle and keys for the building and a unit were reported stolen on the 4800 block of Park Commons Drive.
- Pry marks on a detached garage door were reported on the 4100 block of Webster Avenue.
Feb. 5 - St. Louis Park police assisted Golden Valley police with a perimeter at Glenwood Avenue and Jersey Avenue North after a suspect fled on foot.
Feb. 6 - Threats of harm were reported on the 2700 block of Toledo Avenue.
- Catalytic converter theft was reported on the 1600 block of Kilmer Avenue.
- A bicycle was reported stolen from a garage on the 3900 block of Excelsior Boulevard.
Feb. 7 - Fire on an apartment balcony was reported on the 4700 block of Park Commons Drive.
- Catalytic converter theft was reported on the 5600 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.
- A card skimmer was reported on the 3700 block of Park Center Boulevard.
Feb. 8 - A tire was reported as slashed on the 4500 block of West 36 1/2 Street. Police said the case may be related to an ATM theft.
- A fight involving a knife and possible heroin possession was reported on the 5400 block of Auto Club Way.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.