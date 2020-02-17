Included in the St. Louis Park police reports Feb. 2-8 were the following incidents:

Feb. 2 - A vehicle stuck a pedestrian, resulting in an injury, on the 3600 block of Texas Avenue.

- Burglary was reported on the 4000 block of Xenwood Avenue.

- A vehicle with a snowplow was reported stolen at Beltline Boulevard and Highway 7.

Feb. 3 - Two catalytic converters were reported stolen from commercial vehicles in a secured fenced area on the 4300 block of Highway 7.

- A wallet was reported stolen on the 3200 block of Virginia Avenue.

- A letter described as disturbing from an unknown sender was reported on the 5300 block of Parkdale Drive.

- An overdose was reported on the 7200 block of Cedar Lake Road.

Feb. 4 - A small house fire was reported on the 8800 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.

- Theft of a door handle and keys for the building and a unit were reported stolen on the 4800 block of Park Commons Drive.

- Pry marks on a detached garage door were reported on the 4100 block of Webster Avenue.

Feb. 5 - St. Louis Park police assisted Golden Valley police with a perimeter at Glenwood Avenue and Jersey Avenue North after a suspect fled on foot.

Feb. 6 - Threats of harm were reported on the 2700 block of Toledo Avenue.

- Catalytic converter theft was reported on the 1600 block of Kilmer Avenue.

- A bicycle was reported stolen from a garage on the 3900 block of Excelsior Boulevard.

Feb. 7 - Fire on an apartment balcony was reported on the 4700 block of Park Commons Drive.

- Catalytic converter theft was reported on the 5600 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.

- A card skimmer was reported on the 3700 block of Park Center Boulevard.

Feb. 8 - A tire was reported as slashed on the 4500 block of West 36 1/2 Street. Police said the case may be related to an ATM theft.

- A fight involving a knife and possible heroin possession was reported on the 5400 block of Auto Club Way.

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Load comments