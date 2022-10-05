Included in the department’s reports Sept. 18-24 were these incidents:
Sept. 18 - Vehicle theft on the 400 block of Shelard Parkway.
- Attempted car theft from open garage on the 2800 block of Glenhurst Avenue South.
- Drone use on the 1600 block of West End Boulevard.
Sept. 19 - Impounded truck stolen and damage to a gate on the 5100 block of Park Glen Road.
- Physical altercation between group home members on the 3700 block of Quebec Avenue South.
- Vehicle theft on the 3800 block of Grand Way.
- Property damage on the 2600 block of Burd Place.
- Fraud relating to money for a motion picture on the 3600 block of Texas Avenue South.
- Graffiti on a business on the 3700 block of Grand Way.
- Vehicle theft on the 6400 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
- Wallet stolen from vehicle on the 6600 block of Wayzata Boulevard and credit card used fraudulently.
- Theft of fragrances valued at approximately $1,000 on the 8300 block of Highway 7.
Sept. 20 - Vehicle police deemed to be suspicious fled from officers on West 14th Street when they made contact.
- Catalytic converter theft on the 6000 block of Excelsior Boulevard.
- St. Louis Park Police assisted Hopkins Police with a person suspected of making felony-level threats of violence who was fleeing on foot on the 8900 block of Highway 7.
- Stolen vehicle observed fleeing St. Louis Park on France Avenue South.
- Vehicle fire on the 5000 block of Excelsior Boulevard. The vehicle was parked after smoke was observed while driving, with flames observed as the driver was calling 911.
- Police recovered a stolen vehicle and made a drug-related arrest while responding to a 911 hangup on the 4300 block of West 28th Street.
Sept. 21 - Vehicle theft on the 2700 block of Louisiana Avenue South.
- Reports of shots heard on the 3400 block of Texas Avenue South.
- Catalytic converter theft on the 9900 block of Wayzata Boulevard, the 1400 block of Dakota Avenue South and the 5700 block of Highway 7.
- Theft of construction equipment on the 5200 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
- Vehicle stolen from driveway on the 2600 block of Quentin Avenue South.
Sept. 22 - Vehicle stopped for speeding and center brake light out at Highway 100 South and Wooddale Avenue South. Handgun seen upon approach. Suspect fled in vehicle when advised to exit the vehicle Male later arrested.
- Recovered stolen vehicle on the 3600 block of Texas Avenue South.
- Vehicle window smashed on the 200 block of Shelard Parkway.
- Burglary in progress on the 5600 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.
Sept. 23 - Male assaulted friends on the 3200 block of Library Lane.
- Burglary with damage to front glass door on the 4200 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.
- Broken glass from door on the 4700 block of Park Glen Road.
- Suspected shoplifters on the 5800 block of Cedar Lake Road fled a traffic stop into Minneapolis.
- Physical fight inside restaurant on the 5300 block of West 16th Street.
Sept. 24 - Car window shot out on the 9800 block of West 16th Street. Police suspected the weapon involved a BB or pellet gun.
– Compiled by Seth Rowe
