Included in the department’s reports Feb. 21 to 27 were these incidents:
Feb. 21 - Theft of purse from a cart in the parking lot on the 3600 block of Texas Avenue South.
- Damage to a vehicle and theft of a makeup bag on the 1600 block of West End Boulevard.
- Burglary on the 4000 block of Yosemite Avenue South.
- Theft of a moped from an attached garage on the 3900 block of Wooddale Avenue.
Feb. 22 - Theft from a vehicle of items valued at nearly $1,000 on the 7200 block of West Franklin Avenue.
- Theft of catalytic converters on the 8200 block of Highway 7 and the 7600 block of West 13th Lane.
Feb. 23 - Vehicle theft on the 1600 block of West End Boulevard.
- Catalytic converter theft on the 3900 block of Zarthan Avenue South.
- Fire at a multifamily residential building on the 4400 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.
- Theft from a locker on the 4300 block of Cedar Lake Road and credit card fraud.
- Vehicle damage and theft of items on the 5500 block of Cedar Lake Road.
- Second-degree assault with a bat on the 1600 block of Hampshire Avenue South.
Feb. 24 - Theft of a catalytic converter on the 6800 block of Meadowbrook Boulevard.
- Theft of wallet and vehicle keys on the 3000 block of Cavell Avenue South.
- First-degree burglary of an occupied dwelling on the 5300 block of West 16th Street.
- Theft of jewelry on the 2600 block of Florida Avenue South.
Feb. 25 - Vehicle damage and domestic assault in a parking lot on the 5300 block of West 16th Street.
- Vehicle theft from a service center on the 6600 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
- Theft of jewelry on the 6500 block of Excelsior Boulevard.
- Forced entry into a storage unit with items stolen on the 300 block of Shelard Parkway.
Feb. 26 - Vehicle theft on the 7300 block of Cedar Lake Road.
Feb. 27 - Storage locker burglary on the 300 block of Shelard Parkway.
