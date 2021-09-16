Included in the department’s reports Aug. 29-Sept. 4 were these incidents:

Aug. 29 - Major assault involving a knife on the 3600 block of Quebec Avenue.

- Fire extinguisher used to put fire from fireworks out near building on the 3200 block of Rhode Island Avenue.

Aug. 30 - Theft of purse on the 3800 block of Grand Way.

- Vehicle theft on the 4400 block of Excelsior Boulevard.

Aug. 31 - Assist another agency on Cedar Lake Road regarding a carjacking.

Sept. 1 - Theft of tools from a work truck and theft of catalytic converters from two vehicles on the 4800 block of Park Glen Road.

- Rear vehicle window smashed out on the 3000 block of France Avenue.

- Vehicle theft on the 8400 block of Highway 7.

- Neighbor dispute about wild turkeys on the 4100 block of Randall Avenue.

Sept. 2 - Burglary of an unoccupied apartment on the 2700 block of Louisiana Court.

- Theft of vehicle battery on the 3700 block of Oregon Avenue.

- Theft of a package on the 1800 block of Kentucky Avenue and multiple packages on the 7600 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.

Sept. 3 - Possible domestic situation with implied gun on the 300 block of Shelard Parkway.

- BB shot into a window on the 2500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue.

- Package theft from front porch on the 2800 block of Webster Avenue.

Sept. 4 - Theft of phone on the 2800 block of Maryland Avenue.

