Included in the St. Louis Park police reports Nov. 8-14 were these incidents:
Nov. 8 - Assault of a male outside an apartment building on the 8800 block of West 35th Street.
- Vehicle theft on the 4500 block of Park Commons Drive.
- Theft of a trailer on the 6300 block of Cambridge Street.
- Vehicle window smashed on the 3100 block of Highway 100 South.
- Disturbance over politics on the 5900 block of Excelsior Boulevard.
- Robbery on the 5300 block of West 16th Street. An individual pushed a cashier and stole cash.
Nov. 9 - Wallet stolen from a vehicle on the 7500 block of Highway 7.
- Theft from auto and a broken car window on the 3100 block of Highway 100 South.
- Catalytic converter theft on the 2200 block of Idaho Avenue South.
- Laptop stolen from a business on the 6500 block of Oxford Street.
Nov. 10 - Arrest for damage to property and driving while impaired on the 5300 block of West 16th Street.
- Burglary with forced entry on the 1800 block of Ford Road.
- Threats on the 200 block of Shelard Parkway.
- Catalytic converter theft on the 4500 block of West 36 1/2 Street.
- Theft of a wallet from a purse on the 3200 block of Virginia Avenue South
- Threats on the 5700 block of West Lake Street.
- Fraud involving forged checks from a business checkbook on the 6100 block of Excelsior Boulevard.
- Package theft on the 3100 block of Kentucky Avenue South and on the 1800 block of Edgewood Avenue South.
- A vehicle struck a pedestrian, causing injury, on the 5800 block of West 16th Street.
- Sugar in a gas tank on the 2700 block of Rhode Island Avenue South.
Nov. 11 - Threats on the 1600 block of Utica Avenue South.
- House fire on the 2700 block of Kentucky Avenue South.
- Bag stolen from vehicle on the 1600 block of West End Boulevard.
- Fight involving a male upset about wearing a mask on the 8200 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.
- Attempt to stop suspect vehicle that rammed a squad on Minnetonka Boulevard. The suspect vehicle hit a second vehicle and fled.
- Threats on the 3700 block of Park Center Boulevard.
- Vehicle fled from officers on West 18th Street.
Nov. 12 - Theft of meat and detergent on the 5300 block of West 16th Street.
- Catalytic converter theft on the 2800 block of Jersey Avenue South.
- Package theft on the 300 block of Shelard Parkway.
- Arrest relating to a physical domestic on the 2500 block of Highway 100 South.
- Catalytic converter theft on the 3000 block of Virginia Avenue South with a battery-powered handsaw left behind.
Nov. 13 - Vehicle theft on the 3000 block of France Avenue South.
- Weapon violation on the 4200 block of Utica Avenue South.
- Vehicle theft on the 8900 block of Highway 7.
- Package theft on the 2700 block of Rhode Island Avenue South.
- Possession of a counterfeit $100 bill on the 5000 block of Excelsior Boulevard.
- Catalytic converter theft on the 3500 block of Aquila Circle South.
Nov. 14 - Catalytic converter theft on the 1800 block of Kentucky Avenue South.
- Male sprayed store associates with a fire extinguisher during a suspected shoplifting incident. The suspect was later located by police and fled in a vehicle.
