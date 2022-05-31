Included in the department’s reports May 15-21 were these incidents:

May 15 - Threats to a workplace on the 5800 block of West 16th Street.

- Fire inside an apartment building on the 2700 block of Rhode Island Avenue South.

May 16 - Assist to Hopkins Police Department for a shooting on the 9900 block of Excelsior Boulevard.

- Theft of credit cards from a locker on the 3500 block of Highway 100 South. Cards used at an Apple store.

- Theft of water jugs and a solar panel on the 5000 block of Highway 7.

- Several students fighting at St. Louis Park Middle School, on the 2000 block of Texas Avenue South.

- Robbery on the 6400 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.

May 17 - Vehicle theft from a lot on the 4400 block of Park Glen Road.

- Knife on school property at St. Louis Park Middle School.

- Catalytic converter theft on the 600 block of Highway 169.

- Arrest for probable cause domestic assault on the 7200 block of Oak Park Village Drive.

- Recovery of eight $50 counterfeit bills from theft of cell phone on the 1300 block of Utica Avenue South.

May 18 - Wallet stolen and fraudulent activity on the 3000 block of Raleigh Avenue South.

- Report on the 3700 block of Monterey Drive of a past accident homicide.

May 19 - Theft of wallet from an unlocked vehicle on the 2000 block of Virginia Avenue South.

- Suspect allegedly displayed a gun to another driver on West 36th Street. A criminal complaint against the suspect has been issued.

- Assault between neighbors on the 2500 block of Highway 100 South.

- Report of a juvenile carrying a weapon on Minnetonka Boulevard.

May 20 - Vehicle theft on the 2500 block of Highway 100 South.

- Vehicle theft on the 8300 block of Highway 7.

May 21 - Wallet stolen out of unlocked vehicle on the 4700 block of Cedarwood Road.

- Probable cause arrest for assault on an officer on the 5300 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

