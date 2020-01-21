Included in the St. Louis Park police reports Jan. 5-11 were these incidents:

Jan. 5 - Felony domestic assault by strangulation was reported on the 4600 block of Park Commons Drive.

- Police made an arrest relating to driving while impaired after a vehicle went off the road near Minnetonka Boulevard and Vernon Avenue.

- Damage to a door from an attempted burglary was reported on the 7200 block of Oak Park Village Drive.

- Threats were reported on the 4400 block of West 36 1/2 Street.

- Threats were reported on the 3300 block of Texas Avenue.

Jan. 6 - Vehicle theft was reported on the 1400 block of Dakota Avenue. The vehicle had been left running with the keys inside.

- A BB gun was reportedly found under a dumpster on the 6400 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.

- A purse was reported stolen from a shopping card on the 3600 block of Texas Avenue. A debit card was subsequently used fraudulently.

- Two locked bicycles were reported stolen from an underground garage on the 7400 block of Highway 7. Another incident involving a stolen bike was also reported on the same block.

- Bike theft in an underground garage leading to a loss estimated at $2,300 was reported on the 4700 block of Park Commons Drive. Another bike theft loss estimated at $500 was also reported on the block.

- Theft of keys to an apartment complex reported on the 4700 block of Park Commons Drive.

- Two U-Haul vehicles were reported stolen overnight on the 7200 block of West 27th Street.

Jan. 7 - Threats via text messages were reported on the 2700 block of Louisiana Court.

- Fraud leading to an $8,000 loss from a bank account was reported on the 3100 block of Quebec Avenue.

- Three packages were reported stolen from a doorstep on the 4100 block of Webster Avenue, leading to an estimated loss of $225.

- A bite from a potentially dangerous dog was reported on the 2800 block of Toledo Avenue.

- Theft of a salt spreader from a pickup truck was reported on the 5000 block of Excelsior Boulevard.

- Catalytic converter theft was reported on the 4000 block of Highway 7.

- Bike theft was reported on the 2800 block of Georgia Avenue.

Jan. 8 - The theft of a briefcase containing weapons was reported on the 3100 block of Maryland Avenue.

- Threats were reported on the 1300 block of Jersey Avenue.

- A computer was reported stolen from an automobile with a window that had been broken on the 3400 block of Beltline Boulevard.

- Cash was reported stolen from a home on the 7300 block of Cedar Lake Road.

Jan. 9 - Vehicle theft was reported on the 4400 block of Cedar Lake Road.

- A resident on the 7900 block of West 28th Street reported that $1,000 was missing from a bank account.

- Theft of packages was reported on the 2500 block of Webster Avenue.

Jan. 10 - Theft in a classroom was reported at St. Louis Park High School.

- A phone scam involving a $500 gift card was reported on the 3600 block of Phillips Parkway.

- A fight reported at St. Louis Park High School.

- Phone theft reported at St. Louis Park Middle School.

Jan. 11 - A vehicle reportedly hit an ambulance while it was transporting a patient at Excelsior Boulevard and Highway 100 and then sped away from the ambulance.

- A vehicle was reported stolen on the 6500 block of Cambridge Street as it was left running with the keys in it.

- A report of an assault, with one male transported, on the 7900 block of West 28th Street.

- A vehicle, two phones, a drivers license and a debit card were reported stolen on the 4100 block of Highwood Road.

