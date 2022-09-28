Included in the department’s reports Sept. 4 through 10 were these incidents:
Sept. 4 - Arrest of overdosed male for “serious felony warrants” on the 1500 block of Park Place Boulevard.
- Damage to a vehicle on the 7400 block of Oak Park Village Drive.
- Vehicle theft on the 3200 block of Highway 100 South.
- Animal cruelty on the 8000 block of West 28th Street.
Sept. 5 - Garage burglary and bike stolen on the 5900 block of Oxford Street.
- Arrest of shoplifter on the 3600 block of Texas Avenue South on suspicion of gross misdemeanor theft and felony warrants.
- Burglary on the 3500 block of Minikahda Court.
- Weapon violation or shots heard on the 4200 block of Cedar Street.
Sept. 6 - Catalytic converter theft on the 4200 block of Brookside Avenue South and the 2200 block of Edgewood Avenue South.
- Motor home stolen on the 4300 block of Park Glen Road.
- Criminal charging document issued for juvenile riding a bicycle while pointing a cap gun at people on the 4700 block of Excelsior Boulevard.
- Weapon violation or shots heard on the 5700 block of Excelsior Boulevard.
Sept. 7 - Nonverbal child found outside apartment on the 3100 block of Xylon Avenue South.
- Vehicle stolen while in for repairs on the 4300 block of Excelsior Boulevard.
- Theft of tow truck on the 5100 block of Park Glen Road.
- Catalytic converter theft on the 5800 block of Goodrich Avenue.
- Red swastika spray-painted on street on the 3300 block of Gorham Avenue.
- Female arrested on suspicion of possessing theft tools and a warrant on the 8300 block of Highway 7.
- Theft suspect fled into Minneapolis as a passenger in a vehicle from the 8300 block of Highway 7.
- Vehicle fire on Highway 100 South.
- Naked male arrived at residence on the 2900 block of Aquila Avenue South.
Sept. 8 - Subject fled on bicycle on Minnetonka Boulevard and cited.
- Swindle of $104,000 via a fraudulent cryptocurrency website on the 2500 block of Monterey Avenue South.
- Vehicle theft on the 3000 block of Nevada Avenue South.
Sept. 9 - Fleeing police in a motor vehicle and on foot relating to an attempted traffic stop of a stolen vehicle on West 35th Street.
- Attempted vehicle theft with damage to a steering column on the 4000 block of Meadowbrook Lane.
- Burglary report with a bike stolen from a detached garage on the 6000 block of Hamilton Street.
- Physical assault between two males on the 3000 block of Edgewood Avenue South.
Sept. 10 - Fleeing police in a motor vehicle on West Lake Street.
- Collision of a vehicle and a bicyclist on West 27th Street.
