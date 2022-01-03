Included in the department’s reports Dec. 19-25 were these incidents:
Dec. 19 - Detached garage door kicked in during a burglary on the 3000 block of Brunswick Avenue South.
- Vehicle theft on the 8600 block of Highway 7.
Dec. 20 - Traffic stop involving stolen vehicle on the 3700 block of Highway 100 South. Two people arrested. One party had firearm on person.
Dec. 21 - Incidents of a predatory offender failing to register or verify an address on the 2600 block of Webster Avenue South, the 1600 block of Colorado Avenue South, the 7300 block of West 22nd Street, the 2500 block of Nevada Avenue South and the 2600 block of Idaho Avenue South.
- Vehicle theft on the 2600 block of Quentin Avenue South and the 4800 block of Ottawa Place.
- Catalytic converter theft on a Toyota Prius on the 8900 block of Highway 7.
Dec. 22 - Occupied stolen vehicle reportedly involved three times in committing theft from autos in the area of West 28th Street.
- Vehicle theft on the 3600 block of Phillips Parkway and the 9500 block of West 16th Street.
- Truck stolen from parking garage on the 6500 block of Excelsior Boulevard.
Dec. 23 - Phone stolen from hand on the 4000 block of Meadowbrook Lane.
- Three shoplifters reportedly stole more than $5,000 in merchandise on the 8300 block of Highway 7.
- Felony-level shoplifting from store on the 8900 block of Highway 7.
- Weapon violation or shots heard on the 2700 block of Louisiana Court.
Dec. 24 - Vehicle fled from State Patrol and then fled from St. Louis Park Police on Minnetonka Boulevard.
Dec. 25 - Fire box keys missing on the 4500 block of Park Commons Drive.
- Theft of a pistol from an unlocked vehicle on the 4700 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.
