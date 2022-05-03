Included in the department’s reports April 17-23 were these incidents:
April 17 - Assault at a bar on the 1600 block of Park Place Boulevard.
- Weapon violation or shots heard on the 300 block of Shelard Parkway.
April 18 - Domestic assault between a mother and daughter on the 5300 block of Parkdale Drive.
- Catalytic converter theft on the 4600 block of Excelsior Boulevard.
- Burglary on the 3200 block of Florida Avenue South.
April 19 - Predatory offender failing to register or verify address on the 8500 block of West 28th Street and the 3000 block of Sumter Avenue South.
- Traffic stop involving a stolen vehicle on the 3600 block of Aquila Avenue South.
- Vehicle theft on the 5700 block of Highway 7.
- Vehicle fled from traffic stop on Highway 100 South.
April 20 - Vehicle of patient at Methodist Hospital stolen on the 6500 block of Excelsior Boulevard.
- Theft of firearm from vehicle on the 4900 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.
- Purse stolen from store on the 8300 block of Highway 7.
- Assist to the Violent Offender Task Force on the 4400 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.
- Domestic assault on the 2300 block of Ridge Drive.
April 21 - Catalytic converter theft on the 4300 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.
- Vehicle theft on the 1500 block of Park Place Boulevard.
- Physical altercation between two students on the 2000 block of Texas Avenue South, the location of St. Louis Park Middle School.
- Burglary on the 5600 block of West 36th Street.
- Predatory offender failing to register or verify address on the 3600 block of Lynn Avenue South and the 5900 block of West 41st Street.
- Catalytic converter theft on the 1600 block of Utica Avenue South.
April 22 - Catalytic converter theft on the 5600 block of Camerata Way and the 1600 block of West End Boulevard.
- Robbery at a liquor store on the 8100 block of Highway 7.
- Assault on the 9000 block of West 34th Street.
April 23 - Vehicle theft on the 3500 block of Highway 100 South.
- Burglary on the 1300 block of Hampshire Avenue South.
- Catalytic converter theft and vehicle fleeing on the 5900 block of West 35th Street.
- Weapon violation or shots heard on the 2800 block of Dakota Avenue South.
