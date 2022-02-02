Included in the department’s reports Jan. 16-22 were these incidents:

Jan. 16 - Carjacking and robbery on the 5500 block of Cedar Lake Road.

- Purse theft on the 1600 block of Park Place Boulevard.

- Vehicle theft on the 5300 block of West 16th Street.

- Catalytic converter theft on the 1400 block of Dakota Avenue South and the 4400 block of Cedar Lake Road.

- Wallet theft on the 2700 block of Louisiana Court.

Jan. 17 - Robbery involving theft of an iPhone and cash on the 1600 block of Duke Drive.

- Burglary and damage to property on the 3900 block of Meadowbrook Road.

- Vehicle theft on the 6400 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

- Car prowlers, vehicle theft and fleeing on Kentucky Avenue South.,

- Vehicle theft on the 3400 block of Louisiana Avenue South.

- Vehicle theft on the 2300 block of Ridge Drive.

Jan. 19 - Two incidents of attempted garage burglary and tampering with a motor vehicle on the 3800 block of Inglewood Avenue South.

- Vehicle theft on the 2800 block of Quebec Avenue South.

- Garage burglary on the 3800 block of Inglewood Avenue South.

- Catalytic converter theft on the 7900 block of West 28th Street.

Jan. 20 - Shots fired on the 4400 block of Park Glen Road.

- Shooting victim from Interstate 394 on the 1500 block of Park Place Boulevard.

- Wallet theft on the 6000 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

- Vehicle theft on the 7400 block of West 22nd Street.

- Vehicle theft on the 2200 block of Nevada Avenue South.

- Vehicle theft with key stolen from gym locker on the 3500 block of Highway 100 South.

Jan. 21 - Weapon violation of shots heard on the 3600 block of Wooddale Avenue South.

- Laptop computer stolen on the 3700 block of Highway 100 South.

- Burglary of an underground garage with vehicle also involved in fleeing from officers on the 4900 block of Cedar Lake Road.

- Vehicle theft on the 7500 block of West 22nd Street.

Jan. 22 - Predatory offender with failure to register or verify address on the 2800 block of Alabama Avenue South.

