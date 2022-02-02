Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our advertising news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our breaking news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our latest email news? Signup today!
Receive the latest features from Scene in the West Metro.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Included in the department’s reports Jan. 16-22 were these incidents:
Jan. 16 - Carjacking and robbery on the 5500 block of Cedar Lake Road.
- Purse theft on the 1600 block of Park Place Boulevard.
- Vehicle theft on the 5300 block of West 16th Street.
- Catalytic converter theft on the 1400 block of Dakota Avenue South and the 4400 block of Cedar Lake Road.
- Wallet theft on the 2700 block of Louisiana Court.
Jan. 17 - Robbery involving theft of an iPhone and cash on the 1600 block of Duke Drive.
- Burglary and damage to property on the 3900 block of Meadowbrook Road.
- Vehicle theft on the 6400 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
- Car prowlers, vehicle theft and fleeing on Kentucky Avenue South.,
- Vehicle theft on the 3400 block of Louisiana Avenue South.
- Vehicle theft on the 2300 block of Ridge Drive.
Jan. 19 - Two incidents of attempted garage burglary and tampering with a motor vehicle on the 3800 block of Inglewood Avenue South.
- Vehicle theft on the 2800 block of Quebec Avenue South.
- Garage burglary on the 3800 block of Inglewood Avenue South.
- Catalytic converter theft on the 7900 block of West 28th Street.
Jan. 20 - Shots fired on the 4400 block of Park Glen Road.
- Shooting victim from Interstate 394 on the 1500 block of Park Place Boulevard.
- Wallet theft on the 6000 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
- Vehicle theft on the 7400 block of West 22nd Street.
- Vehicle theft on the 2200 block of Nevada Avenue South.
- Vehicle theft with key stolen from gym locker on the 3500 block of Highway 100 South.
Jan. 21 - Weapon violation of shots heard on the 3600 block of Wooddale Avenue South.
- Laptop computer stolen on the 3700 block of Highway 100 South.
- Burglary of an underground garage with vehicle also involved in fleeing from officers on the 4900 block of Cedar Lake Road.
- Vehicle theft on the 7500 block of West 22nd Street.
Jan. 22 - Predatory offender with failure to register or verify address on the 2800 block of Alabama Avenue South.
Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.