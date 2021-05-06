Included in the department’s reports April 18-24 were these incidents:
April 18 - Catalytic converter theft on the 3600 block of Huntington Avenue South and on the 1400 block of Colorado Avenue South.
- A fight involving mace on the 1400 block of Hampshire Avenue South.
April 19 - Catalytic converter theft on the 2700 block of Utica Avenue South.
April 20 - Threats on the 1700 block of Park Place Boulevard, on the 3100 block of West Lake Street and on the 1600 block of Park Place Boulevard.
- Predatory offender - fail to register/verify address on the 7300 block of West 22nd Street.
April 21 - Fleeing in a motor vehicle and on foot on West 35th Street.
- Vehicle driving too fast through drive-through damaged a menu and drove off on the 5200 block of Excelsior Boulevard.
April 22 - Burglary on the 5700 block of Highway 7, with pry marks to a front entrance.
- Vehicle window broken and items taken on the 5600 block of Camerata Way.
- Stolen trailer on the 3800 block of Wooddale Avenue.
- Counterfeit $100 bill on the 3600 block of Texas Avenue South.
- Items stolen from vehicle on the 1600 block of Duke Drive.
- A weapon violation or shots heard reported on the 3300 block of Xylon Avenue South.
- Packages stolen from an apartment complex lobby on the 4500 block of Park Commons Drive.
- Two incidents of catalytic converter theft on the 3600 block of Wooddale Avenue South.
- Attempted burglary on the 3600 block of Wooddale Avenue.
April 23 - Three incidents of theft from business vehicles on the 5600 block of Excelsior Boulevard.
April 24 - Catalytic converter theft on the 2700 block of Rhode Island Avenue South.
- Motorcycle stolen after crash on Interstate 394.
- Threats on the 3700 block of Park Center Boulevard.
