Included in the department’s reports April 18-24 were these incidents:

April 18 - Catalytic converter theft on the 3600 block of Huntington Avenue South and on the 1400 block of Colorado Avenue South.

- A fight involving mace on the 1400 block of Hampshire Avenue South.

April 19 - Catalytic converter theft on the 2700 block of Utica Avenue South.

April 20 - Threats on the 1700 block of Park Place Boulevard, on the 3100 block of West Lake Street and on the 1600 block of Park Place Boulevard.

- Predatory offender - fail to register/verify address on the 7300 block of West 22nd Street.

April 21 - Fleeing in a motor vehicle and on foot on West 35th Street.

- Vehicle driving too fast through drive-through damaged a menu and drove off on the 5200 block of Excelsior Boulevard.

April 22 - Burglary on the 5700 block of Highway 7, with pry marks to a front entrance.

- Vehicle window broken and items taken on the 5600 block of Camerata Way.

- Stolen trailer on the 3800 block of Wooddale Avenue.

- Counterfeit $100 bill on the 3600 block of Texas Avenue South.

- Items stolen from vehicle on the 1600 block of Duke Drive.

- A weapon violation or shots heard reported on the 3300 block of Xylon Avenue South.

- Packages stolen from an apartment complex lobby on the 4500 block of Park Commons Drive.

- Two incidents of catalytic converter theft on the 3600 block of Wooddale Avenue South.

- Attempted burglary on the 3600 block of Wooddale Avenue.

April 23 - Three incidents of theft from business vehicles on the 5600 block of Excelsior Boulevard.

April 24 - Catalytic converter theft on the 2700 block of Rhode Island Avenue South.

- Motorcycle stolen after crash on Interstate 394.

- Threats on the 3700 block of Park Center Boulevard.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Recommended for you

Load comments