Included in the department’s reports Jan. 22-28 were these incidents:
Jan. 22 - Thievery and drugs on the 8400 block of Highway 7.
- Threats on the 2600 block of Kentucky Avenue South.
Jan. 23 - Threats on the 6800 block of Meadowbrook Boulevard.
- Criminal charging document issued after a suspect reportedly used a razor blade to remove tags from merchandise to steal the items on the 8900 block of Highway 7.
- Theft of gold jewelry on the 7900 block of West 28th Street.
- Assist to Hopkins Police on a domestic assault and second-degree assault case on the 8300 block of Highway 7 that involved an arrest.
Jan. 24 - Catalytic converter theft on the 3500 block of Louisiana Avenue South.
- Predatory offender failure to register or verify address on the 1800 block of Georgia Avenue South and the 4400 block of Cedar Lake Road.
- Theft of a tool from a construction site on the 4100 block of West 31st Street.
- Fog lights stolen from a vehicle on the 400 block of Ford Road.
Jan. 25 - Catalytic converter theft on the 2000 block of Ridge Drive.
- Damage to a vehicle on the 5300 block of West 16th Street.
- Vehicle window broken on the 3600 block of Wooddale Avenue.
Jan. 26 - Catalytic converter theft on the 7200 block of Walker Street.
- Mail theft on the 7200 block of Oak Park Village Drive.
Jan. 27 - Hate speech spray-painted on a window on the 6400 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.
- Ice cream maker stolen from front porch on the 2800 block of Huntington Avenue South.
- Theft of tools from a storage room on the 5300 block of West 16th Street.
- Damage to property and indecent exposure on the 7000 block of West Lake Street.
- Phone stolen from an apartment on the 3900 block of Excelsior Boulevard.
- Theft of a camera on the 2800 block of Utica Avenue South.
- Lewd conduct on the 5800 block of Excelsior Boulevard.
- Threats on the 2900 block of Louisiana Avenue South.
- Arrest of a driver with an alert for domestic assault on Grand Way.
Jan. 28 - Damage to vehicle on the 3500 block of Aquila Circle South.
- Tampering with a vehicle on the 4100 block of Meadowbrook Lane.
- Theft of a purse from a shopping cart on the 5800 block of West 16th Street.
- Threats in a road rage incident on the 3800 block of Grand Way.
- Juveniles lighting fireworks in a building on the 5300 block of Gamble Drive.
