Included in the department’s reports Aug. 14-20 were these incidents:
Aug. 14 - Assault at a group home on the 3700 block of Quebec Avenue South.
- Wallet stolen from purse on the 5800 block of West 16th Street.
- Duffel bag and backpack stolen on the 3500 block of France Avenue South.
- Phone theft on the 8900 block of Highway 7.
- Wallet theft on the 4500 block of Excelsior Boulevard.
- Dog bite on the 2500 block of Monterey Avenue South.
Aug. 15 - Fire on the 3500 block of Highway 100 South.
- Fight on the 3800 block of Grand Way.
- Assault on the 3500 block of Highway 100 South.
- Catalytic converter theft on the 7400 block of Oxford Street.
- Damaged window and wallet theft from automobile on the 3000 block of Inglewood Avenue South.
- Burglary of bowling pro shop on the 8200 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.
- Burglary and property damage on the 7200 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.
Aug. 16 - Fight on the 5300 block of West 16th Street.
- Robbery with a threat of mace and shoplifting on the 5800 block of Cedar Lake Road.
- Theft from a locker on the 5500 block of Cedar Lake Road.
- Theft from an outdoor patio on the 3200 block of Louisiana Avenue South.
- Catalytic converter theft on the 5700 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
- Weapon violation or shots heard on the 3300 block of Sumter Avenue South.
Aug. 17 - Burglary on the 8200 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.
- Three reports of burglary and damage to property on the 4300 block of Highway 7.
- Damage to a pickup on the 5600 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.
- Theft of a motorcycle on the 3000 block of Monterey Avenue South.
- Vehicle theft in an underground garage on the 1600 block of Park Place Boulevard.
- Weapon violation on the 300 block of Ford Road.
Aug. 18 - Two incidents of vehicle theft on the 5900 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
- Back window broken on automobile on the 1400 block of Zarthan Avenue South.
- Tire slashed on vehicle on the 1300 block of Hampshire Avenue South.
- Male fled from police on the 7000 block of West Lake Street.
- Criminal complaint issued for felony shoplifting on the 8400 block of Highway 7.
Aug. 19 - Two incidents of attempted burglary on the 3000 block of Aquila Avenue South.
- Catalytic converter theft from a rental car on the 1400 block of Zarthan Avenue South.
Aug. 20 - Weapon violation or shots heard on West 28th Street.
- Weapon violation or shots heard on the 2400 block of Nevada Avenue South.
