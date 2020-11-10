Included in the reports Oct. 25-31 were these incidents:

Oct. 25 - Unruly patron pepper-sprayed by security on the 1600 block of West End Boulevard.

- Alleged assault between four people on the 5300 block of West 16th Street.

- Burglary on the 6700 block of Walker Street.

- Vehicle theft on the 2700 block of Alabama Avenue South.

- Theft of tools from a motor vehicle in a garage on the 3200 block of Inglewood Avenue South.

- Theft of a tire and a rim from a vehicle parked on the street on the 6800 block of Cedar Lake Road.

- Vehicle theft on the 3100 block of Virginia Avenue South.

Oct. 26 - Burglary on the 3300 block of Yosemite Avenue South.

- Business alarm with entry made on the 7400 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

- Robbery on the 8900 block of Highway 7 involving a male entering a cubicle that contained cash.

- Theft of electronics from a vehicle on the 3500 block of Highway 100 South.

- Wallet theft on the 3700 block of Highway 100 South.

Oct. 27 - Phone theft on the 3600 block of Phillips Parkway.

- Theft of an ice cream cone on the 7100 block of Cedar Lake Road.

- Damage to a vehicle door lock and ignition on the 4800 block of Highway 7.

- Assault on the 2300 block of Louisiana Avenue South.

- Window broken on the 3500 block of Quebec Avenue South.

- Theft of an iPad on the 8900 block of Highway 7.

- Assault on employees on the 6500 block of Excelsior Boulevard, which is the location of Methodist Hospital.

- Handgun flashed at an individual on Interstate 394. The gun was not pointed directly at the individual. The person with the gun showed a badge.

- Wallet stolen from purse on the 3700 block of Park Center Boulevard.

Oct. 29 - Amazon package stolen from front steps on the 3200 block of Xenwood Avenue South.

- Vehicle theft on the 5700 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

- Vehicle stolen from open garage on the 2500 block of Joppa Avenue South.

- Two packages stolen on the 3300 block of Xenwood Avenue South.

- Arrest for domestic assault involving a knife on the 4600 block of Park Commons Drive.

Oct. 30 - Burglary on the 3200 block of Inglewood Avenue South that involved forced entry into an office and theft of tools.

- Theft of a trailer on the 3900 block of Meadowbrook Road.

- Theft of a U-Haul truck and identity theft on the 3800 block of Louisiana Avenue South.

- Shoplifting estimated at $400 on the 5800 block of Excelsior Boulevard.

- Vehicle theft on the 4300 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.

Oct. 31 - Vehicle theft on the 3500 block of Minikahda Court.

- Theft of tools from an open loading dock on the 1600 block of Utica Avenue South.

- Weapon violation on the 3200 block of Webster Avenue South.

