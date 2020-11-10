Included in the reports Oct. 25-31 were these incidents:
Oct. 25 - Unruly patron pepper-sprayed by security on the 1600 block of West End Boulevard.
- Alleged assault between four people on the 5300 block of West 16th Street.
- Burglary on the 6700 block of Walker Street.
- Vehicle theft on the 2700 block of Alabama Avenue South.
- Theft of tools from a motor vehicle in a garage on the 3200 block of Inglewood Avenue South.
- Theft of a tire and a rim from a vehicle parked on the street on the 6800 block of Cedar Lake Road.
- Vehicle theft on the 3100 block of Virginia Avenue South.
Oct. 26 - Burglary on the 3300 block of Yosemite Avenue South.
- Business alarm with entry made on the 7400 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
- Robbery on the 8900 block of Highway 7 involving a male entering a cubicle that contained cash.
- Theft of electronics from a vehicle on the 3500 block of Highway 100 South.
- Wallet theft on the 3700 block of Highway 100 South.
Oct. 27 - Phone theft on the 3600 block of Phillips Parkway.
- Theft of an ice cream cone on the 7100 block of Cedar Lake Road.
- Damage to a vehicle door lock and ignition on the 4800 block of Highway 7.
- Assault on the 2300 block of Louisiana Avenue South.
- Window broken on the 3500 block of Quebec Avenue South.
- Theft of an iPad on the 8900 block of Highway 7.
- Assault on employees on the 6500 block of Excelsior Boulevard, which is the location of Methodist Hospital.
- Handgun flashed at an individual on Interstate 394. The gun was not pointed directly at the individual. The person with the gun showed a badge.
- Wallet stolen from purse on the 3700 block of Park Center Boulevard.
Oct. 29 - Amazon package stolen from front steps on the 3200 block of Xenwood Avenue South.
- Vehicle theft on the 5700 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
- Vehicle stolen from open garage on the 2500 block of Joppa Avenue South.
- Two packages stolen on the 3300 block of Xenwood Avenue South.
- Arrest for domestic assault involving a knife on the 4600 block of Park Commons Drive.
Oct. 30 - Burglary on the 3200 block of Inglewood Avenue South that involved forced entry into an office and theft of tools.
- Theft of a trailer on the 3900 block of Meadowbrook Road.
- Theft of a U-Haul truck and identity theft on the 3800 block of Louisiana Avenue South.
- Shoplifting estimated at $400 on the 5800 block of Excelsior Boulevard.
- Vehicle theft on the 4300 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.
Oct. 31 - Vehicle theft on the 3500 block of Minikahda Court.
- Theft of tools from an open loading dock on the 1600 block of Utica Avenue South.
- Weapon violation on the 3200 block of Webster Avenue South.
