Included in the department’s reports Dec. 13-19 were these incidents:
Dec. 13 - Criminal complaint issued after a traffic stop on Highway 100 South in which a firearm was in view behind the driver’s seat.
- Catalytic converter theft on the 3500 block of Xylon Avenue South.
- Aggravated robbery involving a stabbing threat on the 8400 block of Highway 7.
- Criminal complaint issued after a traffic stop involving fleeing in a motor vehicle, fourth-degree assault and a warrant for second-degree riot.
Dec. 14 - Shoplifting of merchandise estimated at $900 on the 8300 block of Highway 7.
- Weapon violation on the 3200 block of Virginia Avenue South, with a hold and firearm safekeeping.
- Pistol fired at a vehicle on the 6400 block of Oxford Street.
- Threats on the 8300 block of West 31st Street.
- Threats on the 4700 block of Vallacher Avenue.
Dec. 15 - Drug and gun activity on the 5200 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.
- Theft of packages on the 3600 block of Lynn Avenue South.
- Theft of a PlayStation 4 and a controller on the 1400 block of Hampshire Avenue South.
- Assisted Minnetonka Police in a pursuit and pursuit intervention technique on the eastbound ramp of Interstate 394 at Louisiana Avenue South.
Dec. 16 - Package theft on the 6100 block of West Lake Street.
- Fraud with an estimated loss of $4,800 on the 2900 block of Natchez Avenue South.
- Catalytic converter theft on the 4700 block of Park Glen Road.
- Theft on the 3900 block of Meadowbrook Road.
- Animal cruelty on the 3800 block of Grand Way.
Dec. 17 - Theft of golf clubs from the trunk of a vehicle on the 5600 block of Camerata Way.
- Second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon on the 2200 block of Highway 100 South.
- Theft of a package on the 2600 block of Jersey Avenue South.
- Package theft on the 3100 block of Pennsylvania Avenue South.
- Theft of a moped on the 4300 block of Park Glen Road.
- Catalytic converter theft on the 1400 block of Texas Circle.
Dec. 18 - Catalytic converter theft on the 1400 block of Texas Avenue South.
Dec. 19 - Arrest of two males on suspicion of illegally possessing pistols during a traffic stop on Minnetonka Boulevard.
- Counterfeit $100 bill on the 3600 block of Texas Avenue South.
- Theft of catalytic converters on the 6300 block of Cambridge Street.
- Vehicle theft on the 1500 block of Utica Avenue South.
- Juvenile with warrants arrested after fleeing police on foot on the 1400 block of Hampshire Avenue South.
- Wallet stolen from an auto on the 6800 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.