Included in the department’s reports Dec. 13-19 were these incidents:

Dec. 13 - Criminal complaint issued after a traffic stop on Highway 100 South in which a firearm was in view behind the driver’s seat.

- Catalytic converter theft on the 3500 block of Xylon Avenue South.

- Aggravated robbery involving a stabbing threat on the 8400 block of Highway 7.

- Criminal complaint issued after a traffic stop involving fleeing in a motor vehicle, fourth-degree assault and a warrant for second-degree riot.

Dec. 14 - Shoplifting of merchandise estimated at $900 on the 8300 block of Highway 7.

- Weapon violation on the 3200 block of Virginia Avenue South, with a hold and firearm safekeeping.

- Pistol fired at a vehicle on the 6400 block of Oxford Street.

- Threats on the 8300 block of West 31st Street.

- Threats on the 4700 block of Vallacher Avenue.

Dec. 15 - Drug and gun activity on the 5200 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.

- Theft of packages on the 3600 block of Lynn Avenue South.

- Theft of a PlayStation 4 and a controller on the 1400 block of Hampshire Avenue South.

- Assisted Minnetonka Police in a pursuit and pursuit intervention technique on the eastbound ramp of Interstate 394 at Louisiana Avenue South.

Dec. 16 - Package theft on the 6100 block of West Lake Street.

- Fraud with an estimated loss of $4,800 on the 2900 block of Natchez Avenue South.

- Catalytic converter theft on the 4700 block of Park Glen Road.

- Theft on the 3900 block of Meadowbrook Road.

- Animal cruelty on the 3800 block of Grand Way.

Dec. 17 - Theft of golf clubs from the trunk of a vehicle on the 5600 block of Camerata Way.

- Second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon on the 2200 block of Highway 100 South.

- Theft of a package on the 2600 block of Jersey Avenue South.

- Package theft on the 3100 block of Pennsylvania Avenue South.

- Theft of a moped on the 4300 block of Park Glen Road.

- Catalytic converter theft on the 1400 block of Texas Circle.

Dec. 18 - Catalytic converter theft on the 1400 block of Texas Avenue South.

Dec. 19 - Arrest of two males on suspicion of illegally possessing pistols during a traffic stop on Minnetonka Boulevard.

- Counterfeit $100 bill on the 3600 block of Texas Avenue South.

- Theft of catalytic converters on the 6300 block of Cambridge Street.

- Vehicle theft on the 1500 block of Utica Avenue South.

- Juvenile with warrants arrested after fleeing police on foot on the 1400 block of Hampshire Avenue South.

- Wallet stolen from an auto on the 6800 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

