Included in the St. Louis Park police reports Oct. 18-24 were these incidents:

Oct. 18 - Arrest on the 1400 block of Texas Avenue South for driving while impaired relating to a vehicle in a front yard and property damage.

- Burglary on the 2700 block of Huntington Avenue South. A homeowner interrupted the burglary after the suspects had entered a porch door.

- Threats on the 2700 block of Louisiana Court.

- Theft of a shotgun from a locked vehicle on the 5300 block of West 16th Street.

- Burglary and theft of a laptop on the 2600 block of Inglewood Avenue.

- Arrest relating to domestic assault on the 2500 block of Nevada Avenue South.

Oct. 19 - Theft of a snowblower on the 2600 block of Monterey Avenue South.

- Overdose on the 3600 block of Phillips Parkway.

Oct. 20 - Attempted burglary involving a rock used to break a glass window and an alarm on the 5600 block of Cedar Lake Road.

- Theft from a vehicle in a detached garage on the 6800 block of West 24th Street.

- Vehicle theft on the 5600 block of West Lake Street.

- Catalytic converter theft on the 2400 block of Rhode Island Avenue South.

- Robbery alarm on the 8600 block of Highway 7.

- Civilian vehicle struck an unoccupied police vehicle at a crash scene on Excelsior Boulevard.

Oct. 21 - Burglary on the 5900 block of Excelsior Boulevard involving a broken gas station window.

- Theft of a wallet from an office building on the 6400 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

- Theft of a wallet from a vehicle on the 6900 block of Oxford Street.

- Card fraud from thefts from vehicles on the 8900 block of Highway 7.

- Vehicle theft on the 8300 block of Highway 7.

Oct. 22 - Burglary on the 7000 block of Wayzata Boulevard. The front door was broken with a pry bar, which was left at the scene.

- Assault on the 3500 block of Louisiana Avenue. After a hit-and-run collision at Wooddale Avenue and Highway 7, the victim followed the other vehicle and reported being punched in the face.

- Wallet theft and fraudulent activity on the 7800 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

Oct. 23 - Assault on the 1500 block of Park Place Boulevard. The parties did not cooperate with police.

- Catalytic converter theft on the 2300 block of Highway 100 South and the 6800 block of Meadowbrook Boulevard.

- Theft of a laptop and backpack from an automobile with a window that had been smashed on the 5300 block of West 16th Street.

Oct. 24 - Damage to garage windows on the 7900 block of Victoria Curve.

- Vehicle theft from an underground garage on the 2100 block of Ridge Drive.

- Arrest relating to domestic strangulation and obstructing police on the 1300 block of Jersey Avenue South.

– Compiled by Seth Rowe

